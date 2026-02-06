The Real Reason USC Recruiting Suddenly Took Off

USC general manager Chad Bowden completely changed the vibe of the program when arrived in January 2025.

His authenticity resonated with recruits and parents. He changed their recruiting approach, putting an emphasis on landing elite recruits in Southern California, following a blueprint laid out by legendary coach Pete Carroll, while still remaining aggressive in their pursuit of out of state prospects.

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

Bowden brought the Trojans NIL collectives into the modern age of college football and positioned them to be competitive on the trail.

He laid out a vision, and it quickly came to fruition and led the Trojans to finishing with the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. USC signed four recruits that earned five-star status, 20 recruits from Southern California, which is more than they landed the previous two cycles combined and 10 recruits that landed in 247Sports top 100 prospects.

And then another eight recruits that finished inside the top 250 overall prospects. Bowden was at the head of the table, but it wasn’t just the Trojans general manager that led the Trojans recruiting surge, it was also the programs revamped front office.

Assembling an Elite Recruiting Staff

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If a program wants to win on Saturday’s, they have to win in recruiting and that means having an elite personnel department.

It’s a new era of college football with NIL and contracts, which means the old way of doing things will get a program left behind. USC assembled an All-Star personnel staff that models an NFL front office.

A year ago, director of recruiting operations Zaire Turner came over with Bowden from Notre Dame. They also hired assistant general manager Dre Brown, who left his alma mater, Illinois, to head west, director of player personnel Max Stienecker, who previously served as the general manager at Wisconsin, before he decided to join another Big Ten school.



USC also retained several key staff members. Director of high school recruiting relations Aaron Amaama, aka coach Dogg, was instrumental in USC bringing in the next generation of Polynesian players. And for a program that has a rich history of Polynesian players, his impact was felt in 2026.

Director of recruiting strategy Skylar Phan and director of recruiting Weston Zernechel were key figures in the Trojans success. It’s a collective effort, with several people working behind the scenes.

Zach Hanson is USC’s offensive line coach. His wife, Annie, who came over with Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, was the executive director of recruiting at USC for three seasons. She stepped away from her role in January 2025 after the birth of the couple’s first child but was still involved with Hanson.

Esun Tafa, a four-star IOL, said Annie was part of his weekly phone calls with Hanson and the family environment they built played a big part in him signing with USC.

Impact of USC’s Recruiting Next Season

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans signed eight players via the transfer portal. They weren’t as active as some might have a thought. A big reason why is the freshman class they landed.

USC made a heavy investment in its 2026 class and the expectation is that several of them contribute early and help them make a run at its first College Football Playoff appearance.

Five-star edge Luke Wafle and defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield headline the class and provided some much needed help for the Trojans front four. As will four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.

It’s an impressive group of pass catchers that give quarterback Jayden Maiava some shiny new toys. Five-star tight end Mark Bowman is most likely a day one starter. And then four-stars Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley and Boobie Feaster headline the six receivers USC signed. Four-star IOL Breck Kolojay could make a push at center.

Several other names to keep an eye on in the spring and fall camp, include four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux, cornerback Elbert Hill, linebacker Talanoa Ili and safety Peyton Dyer.

