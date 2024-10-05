LIVE Score Updates USC Trojans vs. Minnesota: Miller Moss, Duce Robinson Touchdown
The No. 11 USC Trojans are on the road, traveling to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 4:30 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.
Trojans quarterback Miller Moss has faced pressure all season from opposing defenses, but the USC offense has been able to score points. On defense, the Trojans have proven their ability to adjust under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn as they rarely surrender second-half touchdowns.
USC will be welcoming back safety Akili Arnold after he missed the Wisconsin game with an injury. Arnold exited the Michigan game early because of the injury, but USC coach Lincoln Riley has remained tight-lipped on the injury status of any Trojans.
This article will be updated live throughout the game. The most recent news will be posted below.
Second Quarter
4:24 - Minnesota takes a TIMEOUT after the Trojans defense stuffed the Gophers for a five-yard loss on first and goal. Minnesota will have three plays starting from USC's seven yard line after the stoppage.
7:13 - TOUCHDOWN: Trojans take 7-3 lead. Moss finds wide receiver Duce Robinson in the end zone for a three yard touchdown. The USC offense scores on the 15 play drive.
10:47 - TIMEOUT: USC takes its first timeout of the half before a third down and four yards. USC running back Woody Marks gains the first down with a 10-yard rush to put the Trojans on the 16-yard line.
12:41 - Trojans offense picks up its third first down of the drive, enters Minnesota territory.
First Quarter
0:00 - After a touchback, Moss's pass intended for wide receiver Duce Robinson was broken up by the Minnesota defense.
0:05 - FIELD GOAL: Minnesota leads 3-0 after the USC defense gets off the field on third down and holds the Golden Gophers to a field goal.
0:51 - Minnesota TIMEOUT. Before third and seven for the Minnesota offense, Fleck calls a timeout. The Golden Gophers have entered the red zone, gashing the Trojans defense.
5:24 - The Trojans were forced to put from their own end zone after three plays. USC punter Eddie Czaplicki pushed Minnesota 50 yards back. The Golden Gophers will take over on their own 37-yard line.
6:41 - Minnesota defensive back Kerry Brown goes down with an injury. The game takes a TV timeout while the athletic trainers attend to the injured Golden Gopher.
7:20 - The Minnesota offense ran four plays gaining 28 total yards. The Trojans offense will take over on the USC 10 yard line.
9:31 - Moss and the Trojans drove 45 yards in 9 plays before Zachariah Branch dropped a pass on third down. Kicker Michael Lantz missed the 47-yard field goal, so the score remains 0-0.
15:00 - Minnesota won the toss. Moss and the USC offense will start with the ball.
Pregame
Before the game, USC announced its team captains as quarterback Miller Moss, defensive lineman Gavin Meyer, linebacker Mason Cobb, and punter Eddie Czaplicki.
The USC Trojans are nine-point favorites over Minnesota according to DraftKings Sports book.
The oddsmakers in Vegas favor the Trojans, but USC has lost its only Big Ten Conference game on the road against Michigan. The prime time kickoff against Minnesota could get dangerous.
Minnesota is unranked, and they are coming off a three-point loss to the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines. The Golden Gophers scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, and they were denied a successful onside kick after a questionable penalty from the officials.
The Trojans will be without linebacker Eric Gentry and tight end Lake McRee. Both were listed as OUT on the official injury report released two hours before kickoff.
MORE: Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Drake London Injury Update After Overtime Win
MORE: Why Elite Recruit Floyd Boucard Committed To USC Trojans Over Oklahoma Sooners
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Addresses Schedule Updates: Notre Dame, Missouri State
MORE: USC Trojans' Bear Alexander Reveals Potential Transfer Back to SEC Team
MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Preview, Injury Update, Channel
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Running Back Recruit Over UCLA, Texas, Oregon
MORE: Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams: Fantasy Football Sleeper Pick?