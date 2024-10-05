USC Trojans, Minnesota Gophers Injury Update: Eric Gentry, Akili Arnold, Makai Lemon
The No. 11 USC Trojans (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten) travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, Oct 5 at 4:30 p.m. PT. There is good news and bad news regarding USC's injuries and availability vs. Minnesota (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten.)
What is the latest injury update on USC's leading tackler Eric Gentry, safety Akili Arnold, receiver Makai Lemon and tight end Lake McRee vs. Minnesota?
The bad news... USC will be without starting linebacker Eric Gentry vs. Minnesota according to a report from CBS. This is a tough loss for the Trojans as Gentry is USC's leading tackler, totaling 30 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery already this season.
In week five against the Wisconsin Badgers, Gentry left the game early. Gentry (neck) was first helped off of the field, and then he was seen carted into the locker room. At practice this week, USC coach Lincoln Riley confirmed that Gentry would be questionable.
Riley remained tight-lipped in his updates regarding Gentry and Trojans safety Akili Arnold this week.
"It's ongoing with these guys," Coach Riley said.
The good news? Arnold will likely be available for the Trojans, according to CBS. Arnold was injured in the Trojan's loss against Michigan on September 21 and missed the Wisconsin game.
Arnod has 13 tackles, a deflection, and half of a sack so far this season.
More good news... USC receiver Makai Lemon returned to practice on Tuesday for the first time in more than a week due to a scary head injury he suffered in Week 4 vs. Michigan.
Lemon was injured late in the first quarter running down on a punt when he collided with a Michigan defender. The sophomore spent an extensive amount of time lying on the field while several members of the USC training staff tended to him. He then had to take an ambulance to the hospital to be evaluated.
Lemon is a sophomore for USC and has four receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown in the Trojans' first two games. Last season, Lemon played both wide receiver and cornerback. On offense, he recorded six receptions for 88 yards (14.7 avg.) with a long of 40 yards. He also recorded one tackle.
The latest on USC starting tight end Lake McRee - The good news on McRee's injury is that it is not season-ending, as initially feared. Lake's a great player," said Riley. "Hate not to have him here right away but we'll get him back soon."
McRee went down with a knee injury after taking a low hit from Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill in the third quarter last Saturday. McRee is expected to return at some point this season, but his status for Wisconsin is questionable.
Every Big Ten team is required to submit an official injury report two hours before kickoff and the Trojans have a relatively clean bill of health as they enter the game vs. the Badgers. Will update with the official report.
HOW TO WATCH
USC vs. Minnesota kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m. PT and will air on the Big Ten Network.
