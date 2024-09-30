USC Trojans vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Game Preview, Betting Odds, How To Watch
The USC Trojans will play their first game under the lights as part of the Big Ten conference when they travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. The Trojans open as a 9.5-point favorites against the Golden Gophers, with the over-under set at 51.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
It will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two programs, with USC leading the series 6-1-1. The last time USC played in the Twin Cities was in September 2010 when they defeated Minnesota 32-21. The two schools also played in 2011 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with USC coming out on top 19-17.
USC overcame a slow start at home against the Wisconsin Badgers in week 4. Three first-half turnovers put the Trojans behind at halftime, but three combined touchdowns from quarterback Miller Moss in the second half enabled them overcome a double-digit deficit and win 38-21. Moss had four total touchdowns on the day.
“Super proud of the resilience of this team,” said coach Lincoln Riley.
“After the first half ... to come back and play that well just says a lot about the character of the guys in this room,” Riley said. “They’re going to battle, they’re not going anywhere, we don’t panic and that’s a good quality to have.”
Sophomore receiver Ja’Kobi Lane had a career-day and emerged as Moss’ top target, reeling in 10 receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Lane has now caught four touchdowns this season. Sophomore Duce Robinson added a touchdown of his own. The growth of the Trojans young receivers has been impressive and vital to the progression of USC’s offense.
Defensively, the Trojans made the necessary second half adjustments, just as they did the previous week against Michigan, limiting Wisconsin to just 81 yards of offense.
“That’s the identity of our team,” said linebacker Mason Cobb. “Just keep swinging, keep swinging til the clock runs out.”
Safety Kamari Ramsey, who was wearing the green dot in place of the injured Akili Arnold, set the tone with a big hit on third down to end a Badgers drive in the third quarter and making a key fourth-and-one stop on a different drive.
Star linebacker Eric Gentry was injured in the fourth quarter vs. Wisconsin, his status for Saturday is unknown.
USC is 3-1 and moved up two spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll.
Minnesota is 2-3 this season, with wins over a group of 5 opponent, Nevada and FCS opponent, Rhode Island. They have lost to North Carolina, as well as two Big Ten games versus Iowa and Michigan.
Similar to the Trojans, Minnesota battled in the second half against Michigan on Saturday. After falling behind 24-3 going into the fourth quarter, the Golden Gophers engineered a valiant comeback, scoring three touchdowns to make it 27-24 with under two minutes remaining. They were called for an offsides penalty after recovering an onside kick allowing Michigan to run out the clock.
Kickoff for Saturday, Oct. 5 is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
