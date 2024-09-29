USC Trojans Wide Receiver Ja'Kobi Lane Emerges as Threat for Quarterback Miller Moss
USC Trojans receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is becoming a household name across the country. The sophomore seems to have a knack for making big plays in the national spotlight just when the Trojans need him most.
Lane had a career-day in USC's 38-21 comeback victory over the Wisconsin Badgers, reeling in 10 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first-career 100-yard game in a Trojans uniform.
"Ja'Kobi played a really good game, and I think he's growing," said USC coach Lincoln Riley. "I think he's continuing to mature in terms of the way he plays and the way he prepares. He's just got to keep going. It was great to see a young guy in that environment step up and make plays."
Lane got USC rolling on their very first possession when he hauled in a 32-yard touchdown along the right sideline from quarterback Miller Moss, who threw a perfect pass in-between two defenders. Scoring touchdowns on the right side of the field in the west end zone has kind of become Lane’s trademark in the Trojans offense.
His touchdown in the season opener against the LSU Tigers came off a free play when Moss dropped it in perfectly over Lane’s shoulder to give USC a three-point lead with under six minutes remaining in regulation.
Against Michigan, same spot, this time Lane went up in-between two defenders and gave the Trojans a four-point lead halfway through the fourth quarter.
His second touchdown against Wisconsin came in the third quarter when Moss connected with Lane on a fade. Where? In front of the back pylon on the right side in the west end zone. The score cut USC’s double-digit deficit to just four points and from there the Trojans would proceed to score 28 unanswered points.
Six of Lane’s 10 catches on Saturday resulted in a first down, including one where he got his helmet knocked off making a catch over the middle and another where he showed some impressive footwork along the sideline.
His size and length have become a weapon for the USC offense and reminiscent of Trojans receivers of the past.
Lane arrived on campus in 2023 as part of a recruiting class that featured four receivers, including Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson and Makai Lemon. With five of USC’s wide receivers either entering the NFL draft or the transfer portal after the 2023 season, including leading pass-catchers Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington, the young group were going to be relied upon heavily in 2024.
"As a group, I'd say we've made strides in being mature, becoming more football smart," said Lane. "Knowing where to be when and why. Just realizing we need to get better, and we take that serious."
