USC Trojans vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Official Kickoff Time and TV Broadcast Schedule

The USC Trojans will travel nearly 2,000 miles to Minneapolis on Oct. 5 to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be televised on the Big Ten Network, the conference announced on Monday. It will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two programs.

Kendell Hollowell

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans safety Akili Arnold (0) celebrates in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Trojans will travel nearly 2,000 miles for their second Big Ten road game.

It will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two programs, with the last one coming in Sep. 2011 when the Trojans defeated the Golden Gophers 19-17 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC also defeated Minnesota the previous year 32-21 in Minneapolis. The Trojans currently lead the series 6-1-1.

The Trojans are 2-1 on the season after dropping their first game of the season to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. USC was able to overcome their early offensive struggles in the second half with quarterback Miller Moss tossing three touchdown passes, one each to receivers Duce Robinson, Jay Fair and Ja'Kobi Lane, but a 1-yard touchdown run by Michigan running back Kalel Mullings with 37 seconds remaining gave the Wolverines a 27-24 win.

Minnesota is 2-2 on the season with both wins coming against an FCS team, Rhode Island and a group of five school, Nevada. They are 0-2 against Power four schools this season.

USC has struggled in Eastern and Central Time Zone games. They have not won a game in either time zone since 2012 when they defeated the Syracuse Orange. Something they are looking to change with Big Ten play fully underway.

Before traveling to Minnesota, The Trojans will host the Wisconsin Badgers on Sat. 28 at 12:30 PT and will air on CBS.

KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

