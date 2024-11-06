USC Trojans In Danger Of Missing Bowl Game: Quarterback Jayden Maiava The Answer?
The USC Trojans announced that sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava would be starting in place of Miller Moss in their November 16th matchup vs. Nebraska. With three games remaining on the schedule, USC is in danger of missing a bowl game. Can Maiava lead the Trojans to the postseason?
Here’s what coach Lincoln Riley said about Moss and Maiava on Tuesday.
Lincoln Riley: “He’ll be ready for his next opportunity no matter where it is"
The USC Trojans have decided to make the quarterback change from Miller Moss to Jayden Maiava. Lincoln Riley is still optimistic about Moss on whatever path he decides to take.
“He’ll (Miller Moss) stay in a very positive mindset,” Riley said. “He’ll come and go to work for this team, and he’ll be ready for his next opportunity no matter where it is.”
This isn’t the first time Lincoln Riley has made a quarterback change since becoming a college football head coach.
“I’ve had these play out where something like this happens and a guy goes to another school and goes to the NFL,” Riley said. “I’ve had these happen where the guy sat down, didn’t play for a little bit, then went back in and played even better, and took off and ran from there.”
Riley has been a big defender of Moss through the Trojans’ struggles. The loss at Washington on Saturday night with three Moss interceptions was the breaking pointer Moss and likely was his last start as a USC Trojan.
“He’s just got to be ready for the next opportunity,” Riley said. “It’s football. The tough thing is you don’t know exactly what is going to happen.”
In his nine games at quarterback for USC this season, Moss threw for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The Trojans went 4-5 in those games and averaged 30.6 per game.
Jayden Maiava Gets the Nod
In for Moss at quarterback will be Jayden Maiava. Maiava is a sophomore quarterback who spent his freshman season at UNLV in 2023.
At UNLV in 2023, Maiava threw for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns, and ten interceptions. He also added another 277 yards and 3 touchdowns.
In his limited action with USC this season, Maiava has gone 8 for 11 with 66 yards and has carried it 3 times for 27 yards.
Maiava provided more of a duel threat option that Miller Moss didn’t not. Lincoln Riley has thrived more with quarterbacks that have more mobility than Miller Moss. It’s disappointing that after three years of waiting his turn to be the Trojans quarterback, Moss got pulled after 9 games and a 4-5 record.
The Trojans have a bye and then take on Nebraska on November 16th at the Los Angeles Coliseum. After that, USC plays UCLA and Notre Dame. At minimum, a team needs six wins to become bowl eligible so the Trojans will need to win two of their final three games.
We’ll see if Maiava can help salvage a season that has been disappointing up until this point.
MORE: USC Trojans Five-Star Commit Julian Lewis Flipping to Indiana? Visit Scheduled
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Benches Quarterback Miller Moss For Transfer Jayden Maiava
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: 5-Star Commit Julian Lewis Throws Staggering Number Touchdown
MORE: Chicago Bears' Matt Eberflus on Caleb Williams' Injury in Loss to Arizona Cardinals
MORE: Detroit Lions Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Goes Viral, Wears 'Green Bay Sucks' Hoodie
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Five-Star Julian Lewis Setting Records, Potential Flip?
MORE: What Washington Huskies Coach Jedd Fisch Said After Upset Win Over USC Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Upset By Washington Huskies: 'Unacceptable' Says Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Defends USC After Washington Loss: Close To 'Frickin’ Unbelievable'