USC Trojans Schedule Update: Nebraska Cornhuskers Official Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast
The USC Trojans will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 16 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. PT and will be televised on FOX, the Big Ten announced on Monday.
It will be the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs and the first since the Trojans thrilling 45-42 victory over the Cornhuskers in the 2014 Holiday Bowl. USC leads the series 4-0-1.
The Trojans will be on bye this week after suffering another heartbreaking loss this past weekend to the Washington Huskies. USC fell behind 20-7 at halftime, but two touchdowns from quarterback Miller Moss to Makai Lemon and Kyle Ford on back-to-back possessions to start the third quarter gave them their first lead of the night. The Huskies regained the lead in the fourth quarter, but still USC had multiple opportunities to go back on top.
A 15-play drive midway through the fourth quarter that featured 12 run plays brought the brought the ball down to the 1-yard line, but Woody Marks was stuffed in the backfield on fourth-and-goal.
The defense got the Trojans offense the football back with 1:36 remaining in regulation trailing by five. Two big completions from Moss to Zachariah Branch and one to Lemon brought the ball to the Washington 14-yard line but the drive stalled there. On fourth down Moss was pressured and his pass fell incomplete dropping the Trojans to 4-5 on the season.
It has been a common issue for the Trojans this season, unable to make the necessary play late in close games. All five losses have been by a combined 19 points.
Every game is crucial for the Trojans over this final stretch of the season. With Nebraska, UCLA and Notre Dame left on the schedule, USC will have to win at least two of them to become bowl eligible.
“We certainly need to get healthier, which this bye week will help to give us a chance to be full steam ahead for this last stretch,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley.
Nebraska will also have a bye week, which gives freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola an opportunity to get healthy for the matchup. Raiola exited Saturday’s contest against the UCLA Bruins in the fourth quarter with a back injury.
The Cornhuskers will look to get back on track after dropping each of their last three contests since starting the season 5-1. Nebraska is also fighting to become bowl eligible in this matchup for the first time in eight years.
