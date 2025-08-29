USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Too High, Too Low in Updated Quarterback Rankings
A large task USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley was dealt was the growth and development of quarterback Jayden Maiava, the Trojans starting signal-caller this season.
Maiava, the junior UNLV transfer, paves his own path as the starting quarterback especially after a strong finish last season. Especially with starting the last four games, Maiava's production was promising and should translate into the 2025 season.
Jayden Maiava Makes Top 25 Quarterback Ranking
CBS Sports' David Cobb released an updated top-25 power quarterback rankings where Maiava made the cut.
At No. 15, some could argue Maiava is ranked too low compared to his competitors, including Washington's Demond Williams and TCU's Josh Hoover.
Here are Cobb's top-25 quarterback rankings:
1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson Tigers
2. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers
3. Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions
4. Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns
5. Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes
6. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina Gamecocks
7. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State Sun Devils
8. DJ Lagway, Florida Gators
9. John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners
10. Josh Hoover, TCU Horned Frogs
11. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA Bruins
12. Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks
13. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores
14. Demond Williams, Washington Huskies
15. Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans
16. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor Bears
17. Kevin Jennings, SMU Mustangs
18. Rocco Becht, Iowa State Cyclones
19. Miller Moss, Louisville Cardinals
20. Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide
21. Avery Johnson, Kansas State Wildcats
22. Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes
23. Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
24. Darian Mensah, Duke Blue Devils
25. Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illini
Maiava's Conference Quarterback Competition Is Elite
Surrounding Maiava on the list is a plethora of quarterbacks from the Big Ten Conference including Allar, Sayin, Iamaleava, Williams and Altmeyer.
Maiava will face both Iamaleava and Altmyer this season, two games that are crucial to the Trojans schedule this season.
The Trojans will travel to Champaign, Illinois, to face Illinois in their second conference road test, likely their toughest challenge that early in Big Ten play. The matchup has been tabbed as a potential trap game for the Trojans, and a loss to the Fighting Illini could derail their entire season.
While crosstown rival UCLA finished with a poor 5-7 record under second-year coach Deshaun Foster, Iamaleava is bound to be Foster's answer for a turnaround season, as he returns to California after two seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Maiava beat the Bruins last season in the Rose Bowl, and hopes to keep the Victory Bell in South Central this season.
How Can Maiava Stand Out as USC's Starting Quarterback?
Although Maiava's late season flashes were promising to Trojan fans, the question remains if that’s enough for Maiava to truly lead USC to success.
Maiava has three two Big Ten conference games and a Bowl victory under his belt as starting quarterback. What he now has to endure is a full season of non conference competition and eight full conference games paving the way.
The key to a Trojan victory starts with defensive dominance and heavy offensive production, where Maiava can turn to his loaded receiving corps each drive.
The wide receiver room is stocked, with Ja'Kobi Lane, Makai Lemon and Tanook Hines lining up in battle this weekend. Boise State transfer Prince Strachan and Zacharyus Williams also add depth to the room.
USC's backfield is evolving into an elite and powerful group, starting with transfer running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan, two of Riley's best grabs from the portal. Running back Bryan Jackson has also shown progression this fall camp, followed by King Miller and Harry Dalton III.
The tight end room is healthy and strong going into week 1, after a late season injury that took Lake McRee out of the lineup and gave Walker Lyons reps. Both McRee and Lyons are two receivers that fans should note, especially after a productive offseason.
Maiava has earned Riley's trust and faith to lead the USC offense this season, but must deliver results fans were lacking last season. If Maiava stays consistent with quick reads and trusts his receivers and backs, USC could be one of the Big Ten’s most dangerous teams this season.