Who Was USC Trojans' MVP in Big Win Over Missouri State Bears?
The USC Trojans kicked off their 2025 season on Saturday evening against the Missouri State Bears. After falling behind 3-0 early, the Trojans rattled off four straight touchdowns to take a 28-3 lead. It was smooth sailing for there on out. The final score ended up being 73-13 Trojans.
Who was USC’s MVP for this Week One victory?
USC Trojans MVP, Jayden Maiava
The USC Trojans MVP for this game could go a number of different players. The Trojans were dominant on both sides of the ball and seemingly every player that went into the game showed flashes of brilliance.
The MVP for this game has to be quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava played the first half, going 15/18 passing for 295 yards, two passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also had a rushing touchdown. The only miscue that Maiava had was one overthrow on what would have been an easy touchdown.
For the most part, Maiava looked calm, cool, and collected. USC scored 42 points in them first half while Maiava was in. He did get some help from his defense with a pick-six.
This is a great sign for USC's offense. It was a fireworks show in Riley's first two seasons as coach with Caleb Williams at quarterback. Last season, the offense took a major step back with Miller Moss at quarterback. Will Maiava get them back to the level they were on in 2022 and 2023? The win over Missouri State is a sign that this unit could be drastically improved from what they were last season.
Trojans Running Backs Show Promise
The USC Trojans running backs ran rampant against the Bears defense. The Trojans got a balanced attack from running backs Waymond Jordan, Eli Sanders, and King Miller. Waymond Jordan got the scoring for the Trojans going with a five-yard rushing touchdown.
Overall on the ground, USC rushed for 229 yards and six touchdowns.
Husan Longstreet Makes USC Debut
USC Trojans freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet made his USC Trojans debut in the 73-13 win over Missouri State. Longstreet was the Trojans highest rated recruit in the class of 2025.
He went 9/9 passing for 69 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
Lincoln Riley could not have asked for a better start to the 2025 season. They are now 1-0 with a 70-plus performance and 60-point victory on their resume.
Next up for the Trojans is the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, Sep. 6 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FS1.