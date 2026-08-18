USC Trojans Featuring New Field Sponsor in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Progressive announced a massive deal featuring 13 college football programs, among them USC.

The news first broke on Sports Business Journal as the insurance company announced “one of the most significant field logo sponsorships initiatives in college sports."

Field sponsors are nothing new for USC, as DirecTV had space in the end zones at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum throughout the 2025 season. Whether those will stay on the Trojans' playing surface remains to be seen.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view as Southern California Trojans players enter the field against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Progressive is slated to unveil a major deal that will see its logo featured on 13 football fields this fall, those involved tell @SBJ.



Exact terms weren't immediately available, but the multiyear agreement is believed to be coterminous.



(Agreement was brokered by Learfield) pic.twitter.com/ApkjFt5uPV — Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) August 18, 2026

Details of USC Trojans New Field Sponsor

Learfield, a marketing company from Texas, who brokered the deal amongst Progressive and the participating schools, have not released specifics on the deal. It is expected, however, to be a multiyear agreement.

The deal involves Progressive’s logo to be features on all participating school’s fields.

For USC this means that the previous United Airlines Field logo on the 25-yard line at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum would likely be replaced by Progressive’s logo, albeit not official yet. With the Big Ten logo also on the field, might the Progressive logo live somewhere else?

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans white horse mascot Traveler with female rider Dana Kanstu during the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, the deal includes Progressive’s logo complemented with in-video game board features, in-venue LED signage, digital and social media integrations, and other game day experiences.

“College athletics offers brands a level of fan passion and loyalty that’s hard to match,” Shawn Hegan, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships at Learfield, said to On3’s Brian Jones. “This program gives Progressive a consistent presence across some of the biggest stages in the sport while creating meaningful connections with fans throughout the season.”

USC joins three other Big Ten schools in the deal, alongside Iowa, Purdue, Oregon. The full list of 13 schools includes Boise State, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue, SMU, Syracuse, Texas Tech, and USC.

The strategy behind the agreement is significant as Progressive took the approach of seeing field logos as a media buy according to Ben Portnoy of SBJ.

“We are excited to be a part of the college football landscape with this investment. It is an opportunity to support the collegiate student-athletes at these storied institutions as well as create a unique viewing experience for the fans. College football is ingrained in the cultures at these universities, and we are proud to be a small part of those traditions," said Sean Freeman, media business leader at Progressive in a press release.

The branding deal will go into debut at the start of the 2026 season, meaning USC fans can see the new sponsor at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as the Trojans kick off against San José State in Week 0.

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