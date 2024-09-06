USC Trojans Reveal Field Advertisement From New Sponsor DirecTV
In the ever-changing world of college athletics, the USC Trojans have added a new sponsor to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Currently the United Airlines Field, marked on both 25-yard lines opposite from the new Big Ten logo, DirecTV has entered an agreement with the USC athletic department to advertise outside of the field’s end zones.
The new sponsor, in addition to the Big Ten logo, will debut on Saturday, Sept. 7 as the Trojans host Utah State for the first home game of the season. Below both goalposts in the Coliseum now reads “Stream Trojan Football.”
Ironically, the Trojans’ first showdown against the LSU Tigers was blacked out by DirecTV because of contract disputes with Disney, owners of ABC and ESPN. However, the partnership between USC and DirecTV adds funding at an important time in college football.
The sponsorship agreement with DirecTV is one of many across the country after the NCAA decided to allow corporate logos to be painted on fields. On Aug. 25, the television provider announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with all sports programs at USC.
Back in spring ball, USC football coach Lincoln Riley noted the steps taken to improve the NIL at USC to continue to compete at a high level.
He said, “NIL has taken some monster leaps since we’ve been here. It’s taken some monster leaps in the last several months which has been really positive It’s great to see our fan base and our supporters. I think for everybody it’s been gaining and understanding of what it is, and how it’s not important, it’s imperative. You have to have it.”
While NIL has entered the forefront of conversations surrounding recruiting, high school and transfer prospects are still looking for schools to develop their skills and compete at the highest levels.
The Trojans’ week one game against the Tigers averaged 9.2 million viewers and peaked at 11.1 million. Even without DirecTV customers able to watch, the game was the most-viewed broadcast of college football’s opening weekend.
After the dramatic upset, Riley was asked how such a big might affect recruits’ perspectives, and he simply spoke to the results on the field.
“They see the changes that we’ve made,” said Riley. “Not just this year but in the last couple of years, and to see those changes come together and see the team play. Not just win the game, but play the way we did, you know what I mean?”
Recruits and fans will tune in to the Trojans game against Utah State, and the main focus will not be the on-field advertising, but the talented USC football team.
