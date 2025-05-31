USC Trojans' Recruiting Class Shaping Up On Defense Heading Into Official Visit Season
The USC Trojans have assembled an impressive group of commitments on the defensive side of the ball for the 2026 recruiting cycle.
With official visit season officially here, USC has their eyes set of a list of blue-chip prospects to fill out its recruiting class and hold onto the No. 1 ranked spot.
Defensive Line
Of the Trojans six commits that are ranked inside the top 100 overall prospects according to 247Sports, three are on the defensive front, Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and Richardson (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield.
Topui flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC on April 1. Both he and Katoanga have been active in their pursuit of other top prospects in Southern California.
Several programs have continued to pursue Winfield since he announced his pledge to the Trojans on March 14, including in-state Texas. However, Winfield officially shut down his recruitment this month.
USC also holds commitments from Mount Carmel (Ill.) four-star EDGE Braeden Jones, who announced his pledge last October, Prosper (Texas) three-star Jake Johnson, Fremont (Calif.) three-star EDGE Andrew Williams and St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (Calif.) three-stat defensive lineman.
DeSmet (Mo.) four-star defensive lineman Titan Davis recently narrowed his list to four schools, USC, Alabama, Michigan and Penn State. He will take an official visit with the Trojans on June 13.
Hun School (N.J.) four-star EDGE Luke Wafle has added the USC to his official visit schedule this month. Wafle made his first trip to USC on April 13 with his family and attended a spring practice. He will be in Los Angeles on June 20, replacing Texas for his final official visit.
Simeon (Ill.) four-star EDGE McHale Blade will take an official visit to USC on June 13 and announce his commitment on July 4.
Linebacker
Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Shaun Scott is one of three commits, including Topui and five-star tight end Mark Bowman from the national powerhouse in Orange County. Cajon (Calif.) three-star Taylor Johnson, who grew up a USC fan, picked up an offer from dream school on May 7 and then committed on May 12. New linebacker coach Rob Ryan led the recruiting efforts for the local prospects.
Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili is high on the Trojans priority list. Before he transferred to the islands in the spring, Ili starred at nearby Orange Lutheran (Calif.) high school for three seasons.
Ili may be playing his senior season in a different state, but the Trojans are still treating him like a Southern California prospect in an effort to bring him back home to Southern California. Ili was on campus for Junior Day in February and then again in March for a more in-depth look at the program.
The Trojans staff made sure to give Ili an unforgettable experience. He was able to spend an extended period of time with Bowden and the defensive staff. Ili was given a tour of the campus and walked the Coliseum at sunset.
His family attended a spring practice in April. Ryan and defensive ends coach Nua made an in-home visit with Ili twice in May and the Trojans have made it a point of emphasis to show Ili and his family plenty of love during the recruiting process.
Hayes (Ohio) four-star Favour Akih will take an official visit with USC on June 13. Akih is ranked as a running back, but the Trojans are the only school pursuing him as a linebacker.
Secondary
USC landed a massive commitment earlier this month from Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill. He chose the Trojans over in-state Ohio State, Oregon and Alabama earlier this month. Hill was scheduled to take an official visit with each of those schools, but has since canceled those trips.
USC went all-in on landing the No. 2 ranked cornerback in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Hill has visited campus three times this year, including most recently for the Trojan Olympics on April 26 and the USC staff has visited him three times in Ohio.
Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, a Los Angeles native, announced his pledge to his hometown school as a sophomore and since then, has been incredibly active in recruiting other blue-chip prospects to USC, including Hill. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star safety Madden Riordan has followed the same path, committing during his sophomore year and putting on his recruiting hat.
St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star cornerback Joshua Holland, a two-way star at one of the prominent high schools in the country, announced his pledge last July, just before the start of his junior year.
Mount Miguel (Calif.) five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, the No. 1 overall recruit in California, is another name that is very high on the Trojans wish list. He will take midweek official visit with USC on June 17, his last official visit. So, USC has an opportunity to leave a lasting impression before he announces his decision on July 5.
The two-sport star is one of the top sprinters in the country, clocking a 10.21 in the 100 and 20.35 in the 200, breaking a meet record at the Arcadia Invitational, which was previously held by Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles. Arrington is dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. He projects more as a cornerback, but Arrington is certainly a player that could play both sides of the ball at the next level.
Bishop Gorman (Nev.) five-star safety Jett Washington added an official visit with USC Trojans this past week. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive back is the No. 18 overall prospect defensive back and No. 2 safety in the 247Sports Rankings. USC will host Washington on June 3.
Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star safety Davon Benjamin will take an official visit with the Trojans. He was on campus twice this spring and USC's coaching staff have been at his school multiple times this year. The versatile defensive back can play safety or cornerback. USC already holds a commitment from his teammate, four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux.
Duluth (Ga.) four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer has an official visit scheduled with the Trojans on June 6.