USC Trojans Offensive Recruiting Class Update Before Official Visits
With the National Early Signing Period taking place the first week of December, most recruits are look to announce their decision prior to the start of their senior year. June has become one of the biggest recruiting months of the year and marks the beginning of official visit season.
A majority of programs will start hosting recruits this weekend for official visits, however, the USC Trojans will start hosting recruits for official visits next weekend, June 6. Let’s take a look at where USC's 2026 class stands on offense heading into June.
Quarterback
Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star Jonas Williams flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC in February after he attended Junior Day earlier that month. Williams had a relationship with general manager Chad Bowden from when his time at Notre Dame that carried over to when Bowden joined the Trojans staff in January. Bowden, USC coach Lincoln Riley and quarterbacks coach Luke Huard then went all-in on landing Williams.
Williams, a four-year starter, will return to Southern California next month to compete in the Elite 11 Finals, an elite three-day quarterback event held in Manhattan Beach (Calif.), less than 20 miles from USC.
Riley and his staff still remain in pursuit of Folsom (Calif.) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. The Trojans have been considered the favorites for Lyons, but other schools have entered the mix since Williams’ commitment, including BYU and Oregon. Lyons has been a frequent visitor at USC over the years for his own recruitment, including twice this spring and because his older brother, Walker Lyons, is a sophomore tight end for the Trojans.
Lyons will take his LDS mission after high school, which makes him more of a 2027 prospect and puts USC in a position to take two quarterbacks in this upcoming cycle. The five-star signal-caller will take his official visit on June 6.
Running Back
The Trojans are pretty much wrapped up at the running back position, holding commitments from Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star Deshonne Redeaux and Harvey (Ohio) four-star Shahn Alston, both players are ranked as top 10 running backs in the 2026 class.
Alston committed to USC in January during the Navy All-American Game and Redeaux announced his pledge in April with a commitment video that featured legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and USC All-American guard and Naismith Player of the Year JuJu Watkins. Alston and Redeaux will be on campus together on June 6, they are the only running backs scheduled to take an official visit at USC this summer.
Wide Receiver
USC already holds commitments from four receivers in Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Trent Mosley, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star Luc Weaver, Opelousas (La.) three-star Roderick Tezeno and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Ja’Myron Baker, but they are not done pursuing other top pass-catchers.
The Trojans began picking up momentum for Mosley after he attended Junior Day on Feb. 1. Mosley's teammate, four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga committed to USC in February, and his coach is former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer. Mosley committed to the Trojans in March over offers from Notre Dame and Stanford. Weaver picked up an offer from his hometown school on April 24 and committed on May 3. Tezeno picked up his offer on April 11 and committed on April 30. Baker was the Trojans first commitment of the 2026 class, announcing his pledge in September 2023, his sophomore year.
St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star and Texas A&M commit Madden Williams picked up an offer from the Trojans in March. USC is late to the mix but are making a strong push to keep the local prospect from leaving Southern California. The Trojans hold one commitment in the 2026 cycle from Bosco in three-star cornerback Joshua Holland. Williams is also close friends with Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star safety and USC commit Madden Riordan. He will take his official visit on June 13.
DeSoto (Texas) four-star Ethan “Boobie” Feaster reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 class in February. The Trojans are pushing to pull Feaster out of the south with Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama among the finalists for the highly coveted receiver. He will be at USC for an official visit on on June 6.
The Trojans have their eyes on another blue-chip receiver from the Lone Star State in Panther Creek (Texas) four-star Jalen Lott. His sister, Falyn Lott, currently runs track at USC. Lott will also take his official visit on June 6.
Tight End
USC landed a big commitment on Friday from Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star Mark Bowman, the No. 1 ranked tight end. After Bowman reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 class in January, the Trojans began to ramp up their pursuit led by tight ends coach Chad Savage, Bowden and executive director of personnel Max Steinecker.
Georgia and Texas had built momentum for the local prospect in the spring, but it was USC who ultimately won out on his recruitment. Bowman will take his official visit on June 17.
Corona Centennial (Calif.) three-star Keawe Brown has been a fast riser this spring, picking up an offer from the Trojans last month. Brown has an official visit scheduled on June 13. However, with a commitment from Bowman it remains to be seen how much they will continue to pursue Brown.
Offensive Line
Similar to running back, the Trojans are just about done on the offensive line, holding six commitments in IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, Corner Canyon (Calif.) IOL Esun Tafa, Folsom (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov, Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star IOL Kannon Smith, San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic OT Chase Deniz and Mountain View (Calif.) IOL three-star John Fifita.
USC has cooled off on several offensive lineman prospects in recent weeks. Desert Edge (Ariz.) three-star IOL Jalayne Miller is the only uncommitted prospect slated to take an official visit with the Trojans this summer. He will on campus June 20.