USC's Offensive Recruiting Additions Could Shift Lincoln Riley's Attack

The USC Trojans landed 18 newcomers on offense for the 2026 recruiting class.

Blue-chip names like five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt add prominent local flair from Mater Dei High. Plus, they can help enhance the Air Raid attack coach Lincoln Riley prefers annually. Both have already turned heads during spring practices.

But there are offensive additions coming on board who are capable of handing Riley a brand-new attack.

USC Trojans Present Future Two-Headed Backfield Monster

Oaks Christian 2026 running back Deshonne Redeaux posing with USC head coach Lincoln Riley on June 17, 2023. | Deshonne Redeaux/X

USC already features King Miller and Waymond Jordan as the one-two punch out of the backfield. Miller especially impressed through his breakaway speed and contact balance as a walk-on.

Now enter Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux into this backfield room. Both arrive as prized four-star backfield additions for the 2026 class.

Alston presents a hammerhead running style reminiscent of USC legend LenDale White. But he executes decisive cuts in the open field and can hit a wicked second gear. He hands Riley a potential future bellcow back who can handle 20-plus carries. Alston can come in handy if USC runs into torrential rainfall outdoors and needs to turn to ground-and-pound tactics.

Redeaux is a speed option in the mold of Miller. But he's another bringing strength to blow past arm tackles. The 5-11, 200-pound back explodes through gaps like a slingshot and wears down defenses with his speed/power collaboration. Riley likely fawned over his versatility, too, as Redeaux presents a run-after-catch element that mirrors a deep threat wide receiver.

Both likely will draw White and Reggie Bush comparisons from USC fans. Yet Alston and Redeaux are more built for running through and around opponents. They're capable of convincing Riley to ride with a backfield committee if the Trojans want to wear down opponents late in the year. But they're not the only ones who could change the offensive attack.

'Franchise Tackle' Could Spearhead USC Right Away

USC Trojans offensive line coach Zach Hanson and freshman offensive tackle Chase Deniz | USC Trojans on SI

USC presents another potential immediate starter. Or simply someone who can arrange the two-deep before taking on San Jose State to start the season.

Five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe earned a "franchise tackle" label from Andrew Ivins of 247Sports before his USC commitment. He's even received a first-round label and comparisons to Philadelphia Eagles star Jordan Mailata. The 6-7 Pepe looks more destructive as a run blocker, though. This fires off one more signal that Riley could consider a physical downhill ground game moving forward to set the tone for the Trojans offense.

Pepe isn't the only intriguing 6-7 talent coming to the trenches. Breck Kolojay comes over from IMG Academy and brings power/versatility with him. He's another bringing fierce tenacity who wants nothing more than to plant his opponents into the turf. He and Pepe can form an intimidating tandem at tackle and guard that looks more like a WWE tag team.

Both are trench stars fully capable of rearranging the blocking schemes and offense complexity. Nevertheless, Riley and his front office led by general manager Chad Bowden reeled in some game changers ahead of the fall.

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