How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Ohio State: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

The USC Trojans return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday for a Halloween matchup that could give them a statement win and help their College Football Playoff resume.

Coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are preparing to take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in the first of a final slate of games that includes three AP Top 25 Poll opponents and will ultimately determine not only the fate of USC's 2026 season but potentially the fate of Riley's tenure with the program.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley appears to be on the hot seat in his fifth season at USC, and questions surrounding his job security have continued to grow as the Trojans struggle to meet expectations.

However, the pressure isn't solely on the Trojans heading into Halloween night. Ohio State is also facing uncertainty at the quarterback position after starting quarterback Julian Sayin suffered an injury during the Buckeyes' win over Indiana.

The Buckeyes have yet to announce a starter, with true freshman Luke Fahey and sophomore Tavien St. Clair competing for the opportunity to take over under center.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Tavien St. Clair (9) warms up beside quarterback Luke Fahey (13) during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With both programs facing questions and plenty at stake, Saturday's matchup presents a significant opportunity for USC. A win over the No. 2 team in the country would give the Trojans one of their biggest victories of the season, potentially revive their College Football Playoff hopes and provide Riley with a much-needed statement win as USC enters the final stretch of its schedule.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET)

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — Los Angeles, California

TV/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Fans can watch the broadcast live on NBC or stream the matchup via the Peacock app and Peacock.com, or through supported live TV and streaming bundles that carry NBCUniversal platforms (such as DirecTV or Fubo).

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) holds the ball along the sidelines during a timeout in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betting Odds:

Spread: Ohio State -7 (-110) | USC +7 (-110)Cappers Direct

Ohio State -7 (-110) | USC +7 (-110)Cappers Direct Over/Under: 51.5 points (Over -112 / Under -108)

51.5 points (Over -112 / Under -108) Moneyline: Ohio State -265 | USC +215

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview:

The USC Trojans have a major opportunity in front of them on Saturday, but they will need to get past one of the toughest defenses in college football.

Ohio State enters the matchup 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Big Ten play, riding a five-game winning streak since its loss to Texas. The Buckeyes have also been one of the most complete teams in the country. They average 39.3 points and 476.3 yards of total offense per game. However, their biggest strength appears to be on the defensive side of the football. Defensively, the Buckeyes are allowing just 13.4 points and 264.3 total yards per game.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) leaves the field past Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes have momentum coming off a road victory over Indiana, but the win came at a significant cost. Starting quarterback Julian Sayin suffered a throwing-arm injury during the matchup and is out indefinitely, which leaves Ohio State with a decision to make heading into its trip to Los Angeles.

Freshman Luke Fahey and sophomore Tavien St. Clair are the candidates for the new starting role in Columbus.

Luckily for the Buckeyes, they have enough weapons around their quarterback to remain dangerous. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has been one of the most productive players in the country. He leads Ohio State with 52 receptions for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns.

While Ohio State has questions at quarterback, USC has its own concerns heading into Saturday. The Trojans have averaged 32.8 points per game this season, but their offensive production has taken a hit in recent weeks, including a disappointing performance against Wisconsin.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC managed just seven points against the Badgers and finished with negative 17 rushing yards.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava has been one of USC's biggest bright spots this season. However, he will be tested against an Ohio State defense that has allowed just 171.4 passing yards per game.

This meeting carries significant implications for both programs as the regular season enters its final stretch. Ohio State is looking to protect its undefeated conference record and maintain its position near the top of the College Football Playoff picture.

For the Trojans, the margin for error is considerably smaller. At 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play, USC needs to start putting together more complete performances if it hopes to remain in the playoff conversation. A win over the No. 2 team in the country would be a significant addition to its resume.

The quarterback situation gives USC an opportunity to challenge Ohio State in a different way, but the Trojans cannot rely solely on Sayin's absence to make the difference. They will need Maiava to deliver against an elite defense and establish a more productive rushing attack.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Maiava and the offense can rediscover the production they have shown at points throughout the season, USC has an opportunity to deliver one of its biggest wins of 2026.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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