USC Trojans Predicted to Play Big 12 Opponent in Valero Alamo Bowl After Week 1
Week 1 of the college football season is officially in the books, and it didn't disappoint. Teams like Ohio State, LSU, and Florida State earned statement wins, while Alabama and Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels fell flat in their opening games.
The USC Trojans opened their 2025 season with a dominating 73-13 win over the Missouri State Bears. ESPN recently released its bowl projections after the opening weekend of college football, and the USC's current projection has the Trojans playing the Iowa State Cyclones in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
USC's Bowl Projection After Week 1
USC, after its week 1 victory, is projected to play the Iowa State Cyclones in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Dec. 30. If this were to hold up, it would be the first time that the Trojans played in the Alamo Bowl.
In 2020, USC was invited to play against Texas in the Alamo Bowl, but declined due to COVID-19 complications. The matchup would also be the first-ever meeting between Iowa State and USC.
Iowa State is one of the few teams in the country that is off to a 2-0 start, having started the season a week early in Ireland, where it defeated Kansas State 24-21. The Cyclones followed up their win in Ireland with a dominating 55-7 win over South Dakota on Saturday.
Would Trojans Fans Be Satisfied With Alamo Bowl?
Assuming that the Trojans do play in the Alamo Bowl, USC is likely looking at a season that features an 8-4 or 9-3 record. Would USC fans accept this finish? The Trojan faithful are hoping that USC makes the College Football Playoff or at least competes for a spot in the 12-team bracket.
Compared to last season's finish, a spot in the Alamo Bowl with at best a 9-3 record and a win against Iowa State should be enough to satisfy some Trojans fans.
What's Next For USC?
Following a dominating 73-13 blowout win over the Missouri State Bears, USC now turns their focus to the Georgia Southern Eagles. The Trojans will once again be heavy favorites this weekend as former USC coach Clay Helton is set to make his return to the Coliseum as the head man of the Eagles.
Starting quarterback Jayden Maiava is looking to build off his impressive performance against Missouri State in the season opener. Maiava played in the first half of Saturday's win, throwing for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
Depending on the way the game goes for USC, it is possible that backup quarterback Husan Longstreet sees more reps against Georgia Southern. Longstreet was impressive in his USC debut, throwing for 69 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 54 yards and two scores.
USC's running backs will also look to build off an impressive season-opening showing as the Trojans will kick off their week 2 matchup against Georgia Southern at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.