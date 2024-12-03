USC Trojans Predicted To Land Madden Faraimo, Four-Star Linebacker Recruit
The whirlwind recruiting cycle continues for the USC Trojans just a day after losing the commitment of a five-star wide receiver in Jerome Myles. USC coach Lincoln Riley is predicted to land four-star Madden Faraimo.
The Trojans have been crystal balled by Tom Loy of 247Sports as the landing spot for Faraimo from JSerra High School in San Juan Capistrano, California. USC has been battling Notre Dame for the commitment of Faraimo and the Fighting Irish were thought to be the favorites to land him until recently.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote that Faraimo is physically imposing and has the ability to contribute right away wherever he lands.
"Big 6-3, 215 pound frame and shows the ability to play sideline to sideline at inside ‘backer or line up as an edge rusher in passing situations. Plays with plenty of quick twitch, moves well laterally and shows good instincts. Is comfortable dropping in coverage," Biggins said. "With his frame, toughness and athleticism...he has the ability to be an impact player from day one in college."
247Sports wasn't the only site to log a predicition for the California native. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Trojans has 69.1 percent favorites to land Faraimo with Notre Dame sitting with a 28.3 percent chance.
On3's Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong predicted USC as the school to land the four-star linebacker on Monday.
It's only the start of what is bound to be an entertaining Early National Signing Period in the coming weeks as players get ready to sign the dotted line before joining up with teams in the winter for bowl practices and spring ball.
Faraimo would pair up nicely with fellow California linebacker and USC commit Matai Tagoa'i, a four-star from San Clemente High School. It also shows a commitment from Riley and the Trojans coaching staff in recruiting Southern California if they are able to land both linebackers.
After losing a five-star prospect in Myles, landing another elite recruit like Faraimo would lessen the sting. As it currently stands, USC has the No. 16 recruiting class.
The Early National Signing Period begins on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Do the Trojans have any surprises waiting, or will they pull off any last-minute flips?
