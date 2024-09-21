USC Trojans Recruiting: 2025 Linebacker Madden Faraimo Reveals Decision Timeline
The USC Trojans are not the only team waiting on the decision of linebacker Madden Faraimo. Faraimo has also listed Texas, Notre Dame, and Washington along with USC as his top 4 schools.
No Decision Date Set For Faraimo
Madden Faraimo has yet to commit to a school. A senior at JSerra Catholic in San Juan Capistrano, California, Faraimo one of the top players in the country that remains uncommitted.
Faraimo was asked about where he was in his process of picking a school.
“The simple answer is I’m just not ready. . . . I’m taking my time, and I want to get the clarity I need," Faraimo said.
Fariamo wants to make sure the school he ends up choosing is the one for him. There’s no need to rush into a big life decision such as picking which school you are going to go to.
“I want to find the school for me, and I don’t have any intentions to flip," Faraimo added.
The Highly Touted Madden Faraimo
Madden Faraimo is a 6-3, 230 pound linebacker who is one of the most highly touted players in the class of 2025. Scouts across the country have been raving about him
“Shows the ability to play sideline to sideline at inside linebacker or line up as an edge rusher in passing situations," said 247sport’s national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.
One thing in particular that has stood out to to scouts is that Faraimo can play multiple positions on defense.
Biggins says Faraimo “brings a lot of positional versatility to the table and could play any of the ‘backer positions or grow into a full-time edge rusher in college. Plays with plenty of quick twitch, moves well laterally, and shows good instincts. Is comfortable dropping in coverage and has flashes solid cover skills.”
Faraimo can play at so many different spots and is poised to be able to contribute to a big-time program the day he walks into the facility.
Biggins added “His upside is very high and he has the ability to be an impact player from day one in college.”
Trojans Seeking Another Linebacker in the Class of 2025
The USC Trojans have a stacked class of 2025 for linebackers. The Trojans have already had commitments from 4-star linebackers Mantai Tagoa’i, Jadon Perlotte, and Ty Jackson. Adding Madden Faraimo would make a great recruiting class for next year, even better.
USC has shown a much-improved defense this season with first-year defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Next up for the Trojans is No. 18 Michigan at the Big House in week four.
