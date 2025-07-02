USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Recruit Boobie Feaster Over Texas A&M Aggies
The USC Trojans and Texas A&M Aggies have been engaged in several recruiting battles over the past couple of cycles, most notably in the 2025 class.
USC made a late push last fall for Corona Centennial (Calif.) five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, who was committed to the Aggies at the time. They were successfully able to flip the local signal-caller in the weeks leading up to the early signing period and keep him in Southern California.
Corner Canyon (Utah) five-star receiver Jerome Myles decommitted from the Trojans three days before the early signing period and ultimately chose Texas A&M.
So, it was only fitting the two matched up in the Las Vegas Bowl, where USC engineered a 17-point second half comeback to defeat the Aggies 35-31 in the final seconds of regulation.
The two schools are engaged in another recruiting battle, this time for DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, the No. 40 overall prospect and No. 4 receiver in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Most recently, Feaster was predicted to commit to USC over Texas A&M by On3's Steve Wiltfong.
MORE: USC Trojans Battling UCLA Bruins For 5-Star Recruit Jason Crowe Jr. For Top-10 Ranked Class
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Ranked: Most Under Pressure In College Football?
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: USC Trojans Recruit Madden Riordan Details 'Surreal' Visit On Birthday Weekend
Feaster reclassified earlier this year from the 2027 to the 2026 class. As a freshman, he reeled in 32 receptions for 634 yards and nine touchdowns on DeSoto's undefeated Texas 6A D-11 state championship team, which earned him MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors.
He followed up an impressive freshman season by reeling 57 receptions for 824 yards and 13 touchdowns, which earned him MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors.
The highly sought-after recruit is set to announce his college decision on Friday, July 4. USC, Texas A&M, Alabama and LSU are all finalists after official visit season, but it appears it will come down to the Trojans and Aggies.
Feaster took his official visit with USC the weekend of June 6 and was blown away by his time in Los Angeles. Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and USC commit made sure he made the trip out west with Feaster on campus. Panther Creek (Texas) four-star athlete, who projects as a receiver at the next level was also on his official visit the same weekend. He will announce his decision on July 8.
The Trojans hold commitments from four receivers in the 2026 cycle in Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Trent Mosley, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star Luc Weaver, Opelousas Catholic (La.) four-star Roderick Tezeno and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Ja’Myron Baker.
USC has been hot on the recruiting trail all year. They hold 30 commitments, 22 of which are blue-chip prospects (four or five-stars) and own the No. 1 ranked class according to every recruiting outlet. USC has their eyes set on adding at least one more recruit before the end of the summer.
And landing a commitment from Feaster would go a long way to the Trojans finishing with the top-ranked recruiting class for the first time since 2015.