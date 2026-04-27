The Way USC Prepared Cornerback DJ Harvey for the NFL

After the 2025 season with the USC Trojans, cornerback DJ Harvey will begin his career in the NFL after earning a training camp invite with the Atlanta Falcons after the 2026 NFL Draft.

As Harvey makes his transition to the NFL, one question must be answered. What did USC do to help prepare Harvey for the NFL?

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Jose State Spartans defensive back DJ Harvey (2) celebrates a stop against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Versatility

One of the more important things that Harvey learned with the Trojans was the importance of positional versatility, especially in the secondary. The more positions that defensive backs can play, the more valuable they are to a defense.

In his time at USC, Harvey was able to put that versatility to practice with reps at outside corner and as a nickel corner in the slot. Standing at 5-10 and 190 pounds, Harvey gives defensive coordinators the flexibility to line him up almost anywhere with his ability to hold up physically.

Harvey also had the benefit of learning from players like Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey, who are also known for their versatility and found great production with the Trojans. Having the opportunity to learn from players like that could help Harvey to adapt on a consistent basis to any role that is required in the NFL.

One of those roles could be being a consistent contributor on special teams, which is how many players start their NFL careers and eventually can work into more significant roles after proving themselves.

Because Harvey played a variety of positions, it gives him the understanding of how to track the ball in different situations, which can help him to make plays on the ball and defend receivers consistently, whether that be in the slot or on the outside.

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; San Jose State Spartans defensive back DJ Harvey (2) intercepts the ball in front of Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kris Hutson (1) in OT at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 54-52 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Instincts and Experience

Harvey was also able to grow his instincts and add more experience with the Trojans, which helped him to further grow his ball skills and overall instincts.

In his career, Harvey played five college seasons with stops at Virginia Tech, San Jose State, and USC. The number of snaps that Harvey was able to rack up gave him a great amount of experience and continued to develop his instincts to make plays in the secondary.

During his college career, Harvey totaled 14 pass breakups, four interceptions, and one forced fumble. Harvey, throughout his career, showcased his ability to read passing concepts that helped him to be aggressive and jump routes, which helped him to have great ball production.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Missouri State Bears wide receiver Jmariyae Robinson (0) is tackled by Southern California Trojans cornerback DJ Harvey (2) n the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Harvey’s collegiate experience also gave him plenty of opportunities to become a willing tackler, which is something that many NFL organizations want to see on tape. Harvey developed that ability, and in his career, he tallied 101 total tackles and two sacks.

Just having the simple desire to tackle is very important, with the coaches at the next level being able to correct his technique to improve his ability to get players on the ground in open space.

Harvey also had the benefit of playing in three different conferences in the ACC, Mountain West, and the Big Ten, which allowed him to adapt to three very different playing styles and speeds. That flexibility to continually adapt to different situations is also something that could be very valuable and help him to have a lengthy career.

Change is something that consistently happens in the NFL, and finding someone who can constantly adapt and find unique roles could be something that allows Harvey to be a successful NFL player.

When Harvey begins his career with the Falcons, his versatility, instincts, and experience are traits that can help him to not only make a roster but also have the chance to find a significant role in the NFL for years to come.

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