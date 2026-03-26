MLB Opening Day: Building a Lineup of NFL Stars Who Could Have Played Baseball

MLB Opening Day is all about optimism. 30 teams. A clean slate. 162 games in front of each club with a chance to win a World Series on the line.

What the start of the baseball season also brings—for a football writer—is a chance to blend the two sports together as we sit in one of the few lulls in the NFL calendar, with free agency behind us and the draft just weeks away.

In a world where dual-sport athletes have gone by the wayside, the past has seen the likes of Deion Sanders, Bo Jackson and Michael Jordan, among others, find success juggling two professional sports. This got me thinking—all in good fun, of course—about what an MLB Opening Day lineup of all NFL players would look like.

Here goes nothing.

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1. Kyler Murray (LF)

Kyler Murray was drafted by the Athletics in 2018. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyler Murray was drafted by the A’s with the No. 9 pick of the 2018 MLB draft, mere months before winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma.

An outfielder over two seasons with the Sooners, Murray played in 78 games at OU, starting 66 while slashing .261/.381/.466 with 10 home runs, 53 RBI, and 22 stolen bases.

What Murray would bring to the NFL’s baseball team: A speedy leadoff hitter who can get into scoring position as quickly as he runs for first downs.

2. Patrick Mahomes (SS)

Patrick Mahomes's father played in the MLB for 12 seasons. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Long before he became a three-time Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes was just a kid, hanging out in baseball dugouts as he watched his father—Pat Sr.— play professionally for over a decade across both the MLB and NPB.

This led the now-three-time Super Bowl champion down a baseball path himself. A shortstop and pitcher at Whitehouse High School in Texas, Mahomes threw a 16-strikeout no-hitter as a senior and was selected by the Tigers in the 37th round of the MLB draft.

He instead opted to commit to Texas Tech to play football, a decision that was ultimately the right one.

What Mahomes would bring to the NFL’s baseball team: When he’s not rocking a dad bod? An all-world athlete who will man the middle infield, pitch in relief, and hopefully knock in some runs at the dish.

3. A.J. Brown (1B)

A.J. Brown was recruited to play both baseball and football at Ole Miss. | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was a top recruit in both baseball and football coming out of high school, and joined Murray as the only players to play in both the Under Armour All-America Football Game and the Under Armour All-America Baseball Game.

He committed to play both baseball and football Ole Miss before being drafted as an outfielder by the Padres in 2016. Brown signed with San Diego—preventing him from playing baseball with the Rebels—and even participated in spring training with the club between his freshman and sophomore years of college.

What Brown would bring to the NFL’s baseball team: With a loaded outfield already, Brown will be playing first base. Just leave Inner Excellence in the dugout, please.

4. Jameis Winston (P)

Jameis Winston played baseball at Florida State. | Melina Vastola-Imagn Images

Jameis Winston was a dual-sport athlete at Florida State, shining as both an outfielder and pitcher for the Seminoles while also quarterbacking their football team to a 2013 national championship victory and winning the Heisman Trophy.

Across two college baseball seasons, Winston slashed .209/.356/.304 while knocking in 13 runs. He also appeared in 41 games as a relief pitcher, posting a 1.94 ERA, striking out 52 batters, and tallying nine saves.

What Winston would bring to the NFL’s baseball team: An A1 pre-game speech and some edible W’s.

5. Russell Wilson (2B)

Russell Wilson spent several spring trainings with the Yankees. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson played both football and baseball during his time at NC State, slashing .282/.384/.415 with five home runs and 30 RBI while manning second base for the Wolfpack.

He was drafted to the MLB twice—once by the Orioles in 2007 and again by the Rockies in 2010—and even appeared in 85 minor league games between 2010 and ‘11. Wilson also spent several spring trainings with the Rangers and Yankees.

What Wilson would bring to the NFL’s baseball team: Unliiiiiiiimated Dangerwiches for a mid-inning snack. Be careful, they’re spicy !

6. Tom Brady (C)

Tom Brady was drafted as a catcher by the Expos in the 1995 MLB draft. | Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

I tried to keep this to non-retired NFLers, but given the way Tom Brady played in last weekend’s Fanatics Flag Football Classic , maybe he’s got an inning or two behind the plate—and a few swings to the side of it—left in him.

Before becoming the greatest player in NFL history, Brady was a standout catcher at Junípero Serra High School in San Mateo, Calif. He was selected by the Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB draft—but attended Michigan to play football instead. Good choice, 12.

What Brady would bring to the NFL’s baseball team: Resistance bands, avocado-flavored sunflower seeds, and a championship mindset— if he believes he has a dog in the fight .

7. Shaq Thompson (CF)

Shaq Thompson was drafted by the Red Sox. | Photo via MLB.com.

Prior to his 10-year stint as a linebacker with both the Panthers and Bills, Shaq Thompson gave baseball a try upon being drafted by the Red Sox in 2012.

Thompson's career on the diamond was short-lived, however, as he went a brutal 0-for-39 with 37 strikeouts over 13 games in the Gulf Coast League before deciding to focus on football full-time.

What Thompson would bring to the NFL’s baseball team: MLB experience ... and hopefully better luck at the plate.

8. Johnny Manziel (3B)

Manziel was selected by the Padres in the 28th round of the 2014 MLB draft. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Johnny Baseball?

A two-sport athlete at Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas, Johnny Manziel played baseball throughout his junior year before skipping out as a senior to focus on football. Still, the Texas A&M legend was drafted as an infielder by the Padres in 2014.

What Manziel would bring to the NFL’s baseball team: A work-hard, play-hard(er) attitude at the hot corner.

9. C.J. Stroud (RF)

C.J. Stroud incorporates several different sports in his pregame warmup. | Mike Carlson/Getty Images

While he was never a true baseballer, quarterback C.J. Stroud uses techniques from multiple sports throughout his pregame warmups before taking the field for the Texans.

What Stroud would bring to the NFL’s baseball team: Truthfully? Not much. He’s batting last and we’re sticking him in right field. Here’s to hoping he can get on base.

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