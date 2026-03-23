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Major League Baseball Opening Day Schedule: Matchups, Times and Viewing Options

Another baseball season will begin this week. Here is what to watch for as action begins.
Kyle Koster|
Tarik Skubal will be in search of his third consecutive Cy Young when he takes the mound for the Tigers against the Padres on Opening Day.
Tarik Skubal will be in search of his third consecutive Cy Young when he takes the mound for the Tigers against the Padres on Opening Day. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Major League Baseball enjoyed a tremendous 2025 that featured a big jump in television ratings and a thrilling World Series that went seven games and will go down as a classic. Weeks of spring training are coming to a close in the next few days and teams will soon be packing up and embarking on the marathon of a 162-game regular season. With the World Baseball Classic serving as a springboard for excitement, the sport has a lot of momentum headed into 2026.

The New York Yankees will travel to San Francisco to take on the Giants to get things started on Wednesday night in a Netflix exclusive. A full slate of action involving every other team is slated for Thursday with a bevy of matinee contests to keep the action going.

Below is the Opening Day schedule for each major league team.

MLB Opening Day 2026 Schedule

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Date

Matchup

Time

TV/Streaming

Wednesday, Mar. 25

New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants

8:05 p.m. ET

Netflix

Thursday, Mar. 26

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets

1:15 p.m. ET

NBC

Thursday, Mar. 26

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers

2:10 p.m. ET

BREW, CHSN

Thursday, Mar. 26

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs

2:20 p.m. ET

MARQ, NATS

Thursday, Mar. 26

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles

3:05 p.m. ET

MASN, MNNT

Thursday, Mar. 26

Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds

4:10 p.m. ET

CINR, NESN

Thursday, Mar. 26

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

4:10 p.m. ET

SCHN, FSDNW

Thursday, Mar. 26

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres

4:10 p.m. ET

SDPA, DSN

Thursday, Mar. 26

Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals

4:15 p.m. ET

CARD, RAYS

Thursday, Mar. 26

Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies

4:15 p.m. ET

NBCSP, RSN

Thursday, Mar. 26

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

8:30 p.m. ET

NBC

Thursday, Mar. 26

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners

10:10 p.m. ET

SEAM, CLEG

Compelling Opening Day storylines

All eyes will be on Aaron Judge after he took criticism for his lackluster showing late in the World Baseball Classic as the vaunted Yankees make a West Coast trip that will provide Netflix its first foray into Major League Baseball broadcasting.

Tarik Skubal remains a Tiger and will toe the slab against the Padres who have equally high ambitions this season. San Diego's challenge in the NL West, the Dodgers, are seeking to put together a rare threepeat and will be feted after their latest triumph.

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Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

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