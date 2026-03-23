Major League Baseball Opening Day Schedule: Matchups, Times and Viewing Options

Major League Baseball enjoyed a tremendous 2025 that featured a big jump in television ratings and a thrilling World Series that went seven games and will go down as a classic. Weeks of spring training are coming to a close in the next few days and teams will soon be packing up and embarking on the marathon of a 162-game regular season. With the World Baseball Classic serving as a springboard for excitement, the sport has a lot of momentum headed into 2026.

The New York Yankees will travel to San Francisco to take on the Giants to get things started on Wednesday night in a Netflix exclusive. A full slate of action involving every other team is slated for Thursday with a bevy of matinee contests to keep the action going.

Below is the Opening Day schedule for each major league team.

MLB Opening Day 2026 Schedule

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Date Matchup Time TV/Streaming Wednesday, Mar. 25 New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants 8:05 p.m. ET Netflix Thursday, Mar. 26 Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets 1:15 p.m. ET NBC Thursday, Mar. 26 Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers 2:10 p.m. ET BREW, CHSN Thursday, Mar. 26 Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs 2:20 p.m. ET MARQ, NATS Thursday, Mar. 26 Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles 3:05 p.m. ET MASN, MNNT Thursday, Mar. 26 Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds 4:10 p.m. ET CINR, NESN Thursday, Mar. 26 Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros 4:10 p.m. ET SCHN, FSDNW Thursday, Mar. 26 Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres 4:10 p.m. ET SDPA, DSN Thursday, Mar. 26 Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals 4:15 p.m. ET CARD, RAYS Thursday, Mar. 26 Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies 4:15 p.m. ET NBCSP, RSN Thursday, Mar. 26 Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 8:30 p.m. ET NBC Thursday, Mar. 26 Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners 10:10 p.m. ET SEAM, CLEG

Compelling Opening Day storylines

All eyes will be on Aaron Judge after he took criticism for his lackluster showing late in the World Baseball Classic as the vaunted Yankees make a West Coast trip that will provide Netflix its first foray into Major League Baseball broadcasting.

Tarik Skubal remains a Tiger and will toe the slab against the Padres who have equally high ambitions this season. San Diego's challenge in the NL West, the Dodgers, are seeking to put together a rare threepeat and will be feted after their latest triumph.

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