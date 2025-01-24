USC Trojans' Woody Marks Compared to D'Andre Swift: NFL Draft Prospect, Projection
USC Trojans running back Woody Marks has used up his eligibility and is off to the 2025 NFL Draft. Marks transferred to USC from Mississippi State in 2024. Marks quickly became a dynamic part of the Trojans' offense.
Marks was a player to watch in 2024 with the Trojans and one of the top players on the offense. He was a playmaker and will be a valuable asset to whichever NFL team he lands with.
Pros:
When Marks finds a hole in the defense, he can burst through it and make big runs. The former Trojans running back can make quick cuts and find the holes through his patience. He is not going to run into players if he can find a way around them. While patient, Marks will quickly find the best avenue to go and produce big runs.
Once the hole is found, Marks can pick up his pace quickly and he is a difficult player to catch up to. Marks can pick up his pace quickly to make the big runs, The running back averaged 5.7 yards per run in 2024. Marks will make the explosive plays that open up a team's offense.
While Marks is a running back first, he is also a trustworthy pass catcher. In his five seasons of collegiate-level football, Marks only went one game without a reception. It came in week 12 against Notre Dame, a game he exited early due to an injury. Marks finished his collegiate career with 1,546 receiving yards. Marks' speed and footwork make him a reliable target who can produce yards after the catch for big plays.
Cons:
Marks’ age could be a concern for teams. He is 24 and will turn 25 in his rookie season. While the running back market in the NFL is slowly changing, teams will hesitate to draft an older running back. This will cause Marks to fall in the draft compared to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty who is 21.
Marks’ size could cause him to drop in the draft. Marks weighs 210 pounds with a lack of lower body strength. While it does not affect his speed, he is not the best player to rely on in pass protection.
Given his lower body strength, he is not the power runner teams are looking for when teams need short yards on third down. He will go into each run hard but does not have the weight and lower body strength to run through big defenders.
NFL Player Comparison: D’Andre Swift
Marks can be compared to current Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift. Swift was drafted in the second round in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions and had a one-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. Swift is a reliable passing target and when he finds holes he can burst through for big plays
Draft Projection: Round 4
Marks is likely a day-three pick in the fourth round. He is ranked as the No. 11 running back in this draft class. Running backs tend to fall in the draft, leading to Marks being a day-three pick.
Marks may not go to a team that needs a running back to step right in, but he can be a valuable asset. He will likely be seen as a team’s No. 2, but he has a high upside and will be useful on any team.
