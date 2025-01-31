How To Watch Senior Bowl: NFL Draft Standouts Jaylin Smith, Woody Marks, Jalen Milroe
The 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl will feature elite draft prospects from across the country. Players such as Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe will have the opportunity to work with NFL coaches and personnel throughout the week in practices, and the Senior Bowl. The 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, and three USC Trojans will participate.
How to Watch:
The 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl will kick off at 11:30 a.m. PT at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The game broadcast will be on NFL Network.
The senior bowl is one of the many ways for players to showcase their skills and boost their stock ahead of the NFL Draft. There have been practices throughout the week leading up to the Senior Bowl, which has given the chance for the players to work with NFL staff, speak to the media, and have meetings with NFL personnel.
USC Trojans in the Senior Bowl:
There are three USC Trojans that will be participating in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Running back Woody Marks, offensive lineman Jonah Monheim, and defensive back Jaylin Smith. The Trojans will be on the National Team.
Marks was a bright spot of the Trojans offense this season following his first four years at Mississippi State. Marks was the first USC player to reach 1,000 yards since Ronald Jones in 2017. He carried the ball 198 times for 1,113 yards and nine touchdowns along with 47 receptions for 321 yards.
Marks is expected to drop in the 2025 NFL Draft but has the opportunity to show why he earned Second Team All-Big 10 in 2024. Marks can be counted out due to his size but is a speedy downhill runner. He will have the chance to showcase his speed among the top draft prospects during the Senior Bowl.
Monheim has been with the USC Trojans since the 2020 season, earning captain in 2024. Practices may not be as physical as regular season game action, but the players have the chance to showcase their footwork and other skills. Monheim has had the chance to showcase his quick movement on the offensive line.
He had the opportunity to get reps at both center and guard throughout the week. There were slight struggles against pure power rushers, but Monheim showed he is comfortable playing against NFL talent.
Smith is an elite defensive back who could go on day two of the draft. He has been with the Trojans since 2021, primarily playing nickel but moved to cornerback in 2024. Even with the position change, Smith was one of the top defensive players for the Trojans. ESPN has Smith as the No. 15 cornerback prospect.
One question about Smith was his speed, but his top speed clocked in a 21.61 miles per hour according to Zebra Sports technology. Smith has had strong practice sessions throughout the week and could have a big showcase during the Senior Bowl on Saturday.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is just one of the many steps for these three Trojans in the draft process. The prospects will get another chance at the NFL Scouting Combine, which takes place from Feb. 27-Mar. 2. There will also be USC’s Pro Day in either March or April, and NFL teams will hold Top 30 visits in April. The process will lead up to the 2025 NFL Draft, which takes place Apr. 24-26.
