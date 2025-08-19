Former USC Trojans Quarterback Highlights Caleb Williams' Improvement
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams made his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills. It was the first time seeing the former USC Trojans quarterback since Bears coach Ben Johnson was hired, and he had a strong performance.
The Bears faced some scrutiny for not playing Williams in the first preseason game, but the quarterback showed up in a big way against the Bills. While it is the preseason, Williams earned high praise for his performance.
Former USC Trojans Quarterback Praises Williams
Former USC quarterback Rodney Peete played for the Trojans from 1985-88 before spending 16 years in the NFL. On Good Morning Football, Peete was asked his opinion of Williams' performance against the Bills. Peete praised Williams and explained why he is excited for the Bears quarterback.
“I thought it was fantastic,” Peete said. “Not quite to the Super Bowl parade yet, but I love the fact that he was on time, in rhythm.”
One of the biggest issues from Williams’ rookie season with the Bears was the amount of time he held onto the ball. The former Trojans quarterback was sacked 68 times last season, the most in the league. He lost 466 yards from being sacked, and it was the most important area that he had to improve on before his second season in the league.
“Every throw was in rhythm. He hit the back foot; he let it go. He looked very comfortable. Very comfortable in the pocket. And, you know, there was a tremendous amount of pressure on him to start this game, given all the talk in training camp and him not performing well, throwing interceptions,” Peete continued. “But to come out firing, on that first drive like he did, I thought it was fantastic.”
How Williams Performed In Preseason
While preseason is not the same as the regular season, it still gave Williams valuable reps and showed he is growing as a quarterback. The Chicago Bears defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-0. Williams went 6-of-10 for 107 passing yards and one touchdown.
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Tight End Recruit Mark Bowman Dominating 7-on-7 Invitational
MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Addresses Reggie Bush, LenDale White Comparisons
MORE: USC Trojans Receive Interesting Label As Lincoln Riley Criticism Mounts
MORE: USC Trojans' Eric Henderson Playing Key Role In Recruiting Top In-State Prospect
Williams’ touchdown was the result of a 36-yard reception from second-year wide receiver Rome Odunze. This is a connection that fans are waiting for, after the two were both first-round selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.
While it was not many reps, seeing Williams comfortable in the pocket is a good sign for his potential. 2025 will be the first season with Johnson as the Bears' head coach as well, and there is high anticipation for how he will be able to unlock Williams’ potential.
"He's really been locked in. Anytime you're a young player, there's usually a couple steps forward and a couple steps back, and that's really been the story of his training camp." Johnson told the media after Sunday's preseason game. "He's had some really good practices, and he's had a couple where it's like 'that's not good enough bud.' The challenge is going to keep pushing in that direction."
Williams To Take A Step Forward In Year Two
Williams first showed that he has a high ceiling while with the USC Trojans. He won the Heisman Trophy following a stellar 2022 season. Between that season and the following, Williams did enough to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
As a rookie, Williams and the Bears did struggle. The quarterback passed for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He finished with a 62.5 completion percentage. With Johnson as the coach, and keeping the communication open and honest, Williams can improve this season and keep the Bears as a contender in a tough NFC North.
The Bears have one more preseason game, which will be against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 22. After that, Williams and the Chicago Bears will kick off the 2025 NFL regular season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.