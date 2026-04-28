BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for MLB, NBA + NHL Postseason

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to unlock a $1,500 First Bet offer, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points, as part of the best sportsbook promos available this Apr. 28. New users can put this welcome offer to work across a packed Tuesday night of MLB, NBA playoffs, and NHL postseason action.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for the MLB, NBA + NHL postseason

The BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 gives new users a first bet backed up to $1,500. Place your wager on any Tuesday night matchup — whether that's an MLB divisional battle, a pivotal NBA first-round playoff game, or a hard-hitting NHL postseason series — and if it loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets.

Here's how the bonus bet structure breaks down based on your wager amount:

Wagers of $50 or more: You receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets, totaling $1,500.

Wagers under $50: You receive one bonus bet equal to your full stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly — you must use them on a wager first.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Win or lose, you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for participating.

Say you bet $200 on an NBA playoff game Tuesday night and your team falls short in the fourth quarter. BetMGM would return five $40 bonus bets to your account, giving you plenty of runway to keep betting across the rest of the postseason slate. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings immediately with no strings attached.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate offer: use the bonus code for BetMGM SIBONUS50 to place a $10 wager, and if it wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets — issued as three $50 bonus bets — on top of your winnings. The $50 MGM Rewards Points are included here as well, win or lose.

Speaking of MGM Rewards Points, they're more valuable than they might seem at first glance. Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your first bet offer for Tuesday's MLB, NBA + NHL postseason games

Signing up with the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Tuesday night's action tips off:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and create a new account using the BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your wager: Choose any MLB, NBA playoff, or NHL postseason market and place your first real-money bet. The offer covers wagers up to $1,500. Collect bonus bets if you lose: If your first bet doesn't win, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500, within 24 hours. Withdraw winnings if you win: Winning wagers can be withdrawn immediately. Bonus bets must be played through before any associated payout becomes available. Receive your $50 MGM Rewards Points: These are credited to your account regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore beyond the first bet

Once you've claimed your welcome offer, BetMGM keeps the value coming for existing users. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses tied to major events throughout the MLB season and the NBA and NHL postseasons.

The easiest way to stay on top of what's available is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. New offers are added frequently, so it's worth browsing before you place your next wager to make sure you're getting the most out of every bet.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.