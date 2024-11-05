USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss's Mom Tweets About Lincoln Riley's Benching?
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley reportedly benched quarterback Miller Moss in favor of Jayden Maiava on Monday night, and a social media page that appears to be Moss's mom's shared some thoughts on Riley's decision.
She posted a quote from former United States President Dwight D. Eisenhower that reads, "The search for a scapegoat is the easiest of all hunting expeditions."
Reading between the lines, it seems as though Moss is implying that Riley is using her son as a scapegoat for USC's struggles this season. The Trojans are currently 4.-5 in the first year as a full member of the Big Ten Conference. Following a 26-21 loss to the Washington Huskies, Riley has decided to start Maiava over Moss.
In nine games, Moss threw for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He was also sacked 10 times.
He waited three full seasons at USC, two behind superstar Caleb Williams, before having a chance to become the starter. A move that college football players rarely make these days, Moss's patience appeared to pay off as the Trojans upset the LSU Tigers in the first game of the year.
However, since the season opener, USC has struggled to close out games. Not many expected the Trojans to have a losing record in November, but the team has picked up losses to Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Maryland, and Washington.
Riley has seemingly made the change at quarterback during the bye week in order to give Maiava the most time to prepare. The Trojans host Nebraska on Nov. 16.
In addition to Moss's mom, USC wide receiver Ja'kobi Lane appeared to share some of his thoughts to social media.
"The love I have for this team is deeper than football. Wouldn’t want to be on any other team in the country I bleed cardinal and gold and don’t need nobody validation or anything. If you think I’m not Beyond happy for Jayden and excited for him respectfully you’re very silly," wrote Lane.
Lane currently leads all Trojans, catching five touchdowns from Moss. The wide receiver is third on the team with 368 receiving yards.
With only three games remaining, the Trojans are looking to Maiava fora spark to finish out the season. The Trojans need to win two out of three against Nebraska, UCLA, and Notre Dame in order to become bowl eligible.
The Trojans are off on Saturday as they prepare to host Nebraska on Nov. 16 in
