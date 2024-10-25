Can USC Trojans Wide Receivers Ja'Kobi Lane or Kyron Hudson Pass 1000-Yard Mark?
Through seven games, the USC Trojans have two receivers tied for team lead with 303 yards. Ja'Kobi Lane and Kyron Hudson have put up nearly identical numbers. In fact, Lane barely edges out Hudson with 27 receptions compared to Hudson's 26. Lane also leads the team with five touchdown receptions.
USC quarterback Miller Moss has spread the wealth generously among his wide receiver unit. Between the leading receivers and Kyle Ford, who is seventh on the team in receiving yards with 135 yards, Moss hasn't shown a heavy favorite when it comes to targets.
In terms of production, the Trojans have been surprisingly lacking at the wide receiver position. They've only had one game where a receiver went for over 100 yards, when Lane caught 10 receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns against the Wisconsin Badgers on Sept. 28.
Sophomore wide recevier Zachariah Branch nearly had 100 yards the week prior when the Trojans faced off against Michigan at the Big House. Branch had his best game of the season when he caught six passes for 98 yards. The reigning All-American had some of the biggest expecations of all the USC wide receivers. He hasn't quite had the season he wanted to as he currently sits with 276 receiving yards and no touchdowns on 27 catches.
During the Trojans three game losing streak, USC's wide receiver room has struggled to produce. Fellow sophomore wide receiver Makai Lemon has stepping up. He's led the Trojans in receiving yards during the losses to Penn State and Maryland with 73 and 89 yards respectively.
Another wide receiver from the star-studded sophomore class, Duce Robinson hasn't found the most success this season, despite taking a big jump in playing time. In his true freshman year last season, Robinson finished with 16 receptions for 351 yards. This year, he currently has 14 receptions for 224 yards.
The Trojans will be facing a couple of top 15 passing defenses in the country in Washington and Notre Dame, which will make things difficult when USC tries to air the ball out, but games against Rutgers and UCLA should help boost the stats as they both sit in the middle of the FBS in passing defense.
The youth and inexperience has been on display from the Trojan wide receiver room many times this season, but the talent has definitely flashed multiple times throughout the year. Although USC's hope for competing for a national title and Big Ten championship is over with a 3-4 record, the Trojans still have a lot to play for in terms of development and chemistry.
