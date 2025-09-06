Former USC Quarterback Reveals Path for Caleb Williams to Avoid Second-Year Slump
When former USC Trojans quarterback Mark Sanchez sat down with Colin Cowherd on The Herd Thursday evening, the discussion stretched across the NFL’s new wave of quarterbacks.
Particularly, Denver Broncos second-year man Bo Nix, Tennessee Titans' No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, a former No. 1 overall pick himself.
The focus quickly shifted to what Williams — fresh off a rookie year in Chicago defined by both records and bruises — must do to take a step forward in Year 2.
With former Detroit Lions play-caller Ben Johnson now running the Bears’ offense after guiding the league’s top-scoring unit and helping Jared Goff to a top-five MVP finish, the expectations are clear: Williams has to grow, not regress.
For Sanchez, who started nearly a decade in the NFL after his own Trojan career, the advice was direct: Williams doesn’t need more magic. He needs more control.
A Rookie Season of Highs and Lows
Williams’ 2024 numbers tell a story of extremes. He set Bears rookie records for completions (351), yards (3,541), and touchdown passes (20).
He led Chicago to its first victory at Lambeau Field in ten years and posted the best touchdown-to-interception ratio (3.3:1) ever by a No. 1 overall pick.
But he was also sacked 68 times — the third-most in league history — and fumbled 10 times, five of them turnovers.
His 6.3 yards per attempt ranked near the bottom of starters, and while he was efficient in clean pockets (13 touchdowns, 2 interceptions), his production under pressure plummeted.
That duality — record-setting promise and costly inefficiency — is what Sanchez believes Johnson’s structure can help correct.
Sanchez's Advice for Williams
“Cut bait, move on with your life, and go make a play,” Sanchez told Cowherd.
“Hey, get me out of a jam maybe two to three times a game. I’m going to put you in really good spots. Okay. But those two to three times are critical plays. We can’t turn the ball over and we can’t take hits.”
In other words: Williams doesn’t have to play Superman on every snap. He just has to pick the right moments.
MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said About Clay Helton Before Georgia Southern Game
MORE: Should USC Trojans Be Insulted by Latest Coaches Poll Ranking?
MORE: USC Trojans' Four-Star Commit Braeden Jones Updates Recruitment
MORE: Former USC Trojans Star Wide Receiver Shines in Debut With New SEC Team
MORE: How Joe Mixon’s Injury Changes Everything for USC’s Woody Marks
Addressing the Issue At Hand
Cowherd framed it as a question of fit with Johnson.
“Ben Johnson to me is a little bit—he’s a little bit like a [Mike] Shanahan or a Kevin O’Connell. Here’s the play. Run it. He’ll give you some freedoms," Cowherd said.
"Caleb is—I mean he’s—he’s an artist. I mean he is a stocky powerful player. But sometimes I wonder if stylistically they’re not a perfect fit.”
That’s the crossroads Chicago is betting on. Williams thrives improvising, but Johnson thrives scripting. Bridging that gap will determine whether 2025 becomes the breakout season Bears fans crave.
Caleb Williams' Biggest Hurdle
Sanchez sees the key in how Williams manages the pocket.
“The big one for me is him understanding when to hang in the pocket and trust it and win from the pocket with slight movement and then when to completely break and go steal some yards, get down, get out of bounds, stay healthy,” he said.
Williams already owns the resilience — he started all 17 games, threw just six interceptions, and gave Bears fans hope in a lost 5–12 season. Now, it’s about doing the little things at an elite level.
Or, as Cowherd summarized: “Mahomes about three times a game you’re like, what did I watch? But he never misses layups. That’s really quarterbacking.”
For Caleb Williams, the challenge this season is simple but transformative: nail the layups, save the magic for when it matters, and let Johnson’s system do the heavy lifting.