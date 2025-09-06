All Trojans

Former USC Quarterback Reveals Path for Caleb Williams to Avoid Second-Year Slump

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams’ rookie season was equal parts promise and punishment. The former USC Trojans star broke multiple franchise rookie passing records with 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns, but he was also sacked 68 times — the third-most in NFL history.

Jalon Dixon

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
When former USC Trojans quarterback Mark Sanchez sat down with Colin Cowherd on The Herd Thursday evening, the discussion stretched across the NFL’s new wave of quarterbacks.

Particularly, Denver Broncos second-year man Bo Nix, Tennessee Titans' No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, a former No. 1 overall pick himself.

The focus quickly shifted to what Williams — fresh off a rookie year in Chicago defined by both records and bruises — must do to take a step forward in Year 2.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams Mark Sanchez USC Trojans Lincoln riley coach Ben Johnson NFC north NFL Jared Goff
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With former Detroit Lions play-caller Ben Johnson now running the Bears’ offense after guiding the league’s top-scoring unit and helping Jared Goff to a top-five MVP finish, the expectations are clear: Williams has to grow, not regress.

For Sanchez, who started nearly a decade in the NFL after his own Trojan career, the advice was direct: Williams doesn’t need more magic. He needs more control.

A Rookie Season of Highs and Lows

Williams’ 2024 numbers tell a story of extremes. He set Bears rookie records for completions (351), yards (3,541), and touchdown passes (20).

He led Chicago to its first victory at Lambeau Field in ten years and posted the best touchdown-to-interception ratio (3.3:1) ever by a No. 1 overall pick.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams Mark Sanchez USC Trojans Lincoln riley coach Ben Johnson NFC north NFL Jared Goff
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

But he was also sacked 68 times — the third-most in league history — and fumbled 10 times, five of them turnovers.

His 6.3 yards per attempt ranked near the bottom of starters, and while he was efficient in clean pockets (13 touchdowns, 2 interceptions), his production under pressure plummeted.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams Mark Sanchez USC Trojans Lincoln riley coach Ben Johnson NFC north NFL Jared Goff
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) fumbles a handoff against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

That duality — record-setting promise and costly inefficiency — is what Sanchez believes Johnson’s structure can help correct.

Sanchez's Advice for Williams

“Cut bait, move on with your life, and go make a play,” Sanchez told Cowherd.

“Hey, get me out of a jam maybe two to three times a game. I’m going to put you in really good spots. Okay. But those two to three times are critical plays. We can’t turn the ball over and we can’t take hits.”

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams Mark Sanchez USC Trojans Lincoln riley coach Ben Johnson NFC north NFL Jared Goff
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans former quarterback Mark Sanchez attends the Pac-12 Champonship game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In other words: Williams doesn’t have to play Superman on every snap. He just has to pick the right moments.

Addressing the Issue At Hand

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams Mark Sanchez USC Trojans Lincoln riley coach Ben Johnson NFC north NFL Jared Goff
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on field against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Cowherd framed it as a question of fit with Johnson.

“Ben Johnson to me is a little bit—he’s a little bit like a [Mike] Shanahan or a Kevin O’Connell. Here’s the play. Run it. He’ll give you some freedoms," Cowherd said.

"Caleb is—I mean he’s—he’s an artist. I mean he is a stocky powerful player. But sometimes I wonder if stylistically they’re not a perfect fit.”

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams Mark Sanchez USC Trojans Lincoln riley coach Ben Johnson NFC north NFL Jared Goff
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

That’s the crossroads Chicago is betting on. Williams thrives improvising, but Johnson thrives scripting. Bridging that gap will determine whether 2025 becomes the breakout season Bears fans crave.

Caleb Williams' Biggest Hurdle

Sanchez sees the key in how Williams manages the pocket.

“The big one for me is him understanding when to hang in the pocket and trust it and win from the pocket with slight movement and then when to completely break and go steal some yards, get down, get out of bounds, stay healthy,” he said.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams Mark Sanchez USC Trojans Lincoln riley coach Ben Johnson NFC north NFL Jared Goff
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Williams already owns the resilience — he started all 17 games, threw just six interceptions, and gave Bears fans hope in a lost 5–12 season. Now, it’s about doing the little things at an elite level.

Or, as Cowherd summarized: Mahomes about three times a game you’re like, what did I watch? But he never misses layups. That’s really quarterbacking.”

For Caleb Williams, the challenge this season is simple but transformative: nail the layups, save the magic for when it matters, and let Johnson’s system do the heavy lifting.

