USC Trojans' Commitment to NFL Development Revealed in Latest Rankings

The 2025 NFL season was an exciting year for former USC Trojans, including a Super Bowl LX for the Seattle Seahawks and four former Trojans.

After the season's end, Pro Football Focus compiled their annual PFF 101, naming the top 101 players of the NFL season. Among the list are four former Trojans, the third most among colleges represented in the top 101.

USC Trojans Continue To Stay Well Representend In The NFL

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with defensive end Leonard Williams (99) after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Trojans have always been known as an elite program that produces high-caliber NFL talent, proven through multiple players like quarterback Sam Darnold, Detroit Lions' wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock to name a few. Especially with coach Lincoln Riley, who has developed for multiple NFL standouts, there's no doubt that USC's strong pipeline to the NFL will continue.

Heading into this year's NFL Draft, the Trojans are looking at a probable first round draft pick in wide receiver Makai Lemon, along with highly-regarded safeties with Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald who could second or third round. Let alone Lemon, other USC names to watch this NFL Draft and Combine include wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, linebacker Eric Gentry and tight end Lake McRee. This year's PFF 101 is a prime example of the Trojans commitment to producing high-level NFL talent right in Los Angeles.

USC Trojans Well-Represented in the NFL

Most Players by School on the 2025 PFF 101🔥 pic.twitter.com/r1NNwtYBWK — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 21, 2026

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks Quarterback

Darnold's 2025 season quickly became one of the most resilient stories in the NFL following his Super Bowl LX win. After five teams, eight seasons and numerous times being overlooked, Darnold officially secured a Super Bowl win and became the first USC Trojan quarterback to do so.

While Darnold's season performance started out strong, earning a 93.5 PFF quarterback grade, his postseason run put all eyes on Darnold and reminded everyone why he was the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2018.

Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks EDGE

EDGE Leonard Williams also got to enjoy the spotlight with Darnold winning his first Super Bowl in 11 seasons of playing in the NFL. Williams was one of USC's strongest lineman from 2016-17, and quickly translated to the NFL. In his third season with Seattle, Williams finished with 68 total tackles and eight sacks.

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons had an underwhelming season to say the least, finishing with an 8-9 record, ongoing quarterback struggles and a fired head coach. Nonetheless, wide receiver Drake London delivered an elite season performance for the Falcons' offense.

London is remembered as one of USC's more talented receivers in the recent seasons and has paved a path alongside St. Brown to bolster the pipeline. In London's fourth season in Atlanta, he notched 68 receptions on 919 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions Wide Receiver

Following the season that USC wide receiver Lemon had in Los Angeles, the star receiver has drawn multiple comparisons to St. Brown. The Lions receiver has drawn massive attention to his performance based on his size and talent, and even earned an NFL Pro Bowl invite.

St. Brown and the Lions missed the Playoffs for the first time since the 2022 season, but his performance delivered 117 receptions on 1,401 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

