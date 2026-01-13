Caleb Williams' First NFL Playoff Win Is Just The Beginning

In one of the most memorable comebacks for the Chicago Bears, quarterback Caleb Williams delivered a fourth-quarter performance that etched him into the NFL history books.

Williams' comeback was a reminder of why he was drafted No. 1 overall from the USC Trojans in 2024. Especially under first year head coach Ben Johnson, Williams has been a fast riser as an NFL quarterback. Now, after their first NFL Playoff win since the 2010 season, Williams has the chance to keep the Bears run strong through another home playoff game in Chicago.

Caleb Williams Continues To Make History In Chicago

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Following the Bears 31-27 win over rival Green Bay Packers, Williams accomplished another milestone as the Bears quarterback — he becomes the third youngest quarterback drafted No. 1 overall to win a playoff game. Williams sits behind Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the second youngest, and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud as the youngest.

Caleb Williams becomes the 3rd-youngest QB drafted #1 overall to win a playoff start in the common draft era 🔥@ChicagoBears | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/xS27bO2Qhz — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) January 11, 2026

The Bears defeated the Packers in a fourth quarter comeback down 21-9, outscoring Green Bay 25-6 in the final frame to secure the Wild Card win. Williams finished the night with 24 of 42 passing, 362 passing yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. In the fourth quarter alone, Williams threw for 195 yards and both of his touchdowns.

This season through their first playoff win, Williams has 4,303 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Year one of Williams also featured a strong showing, despite the Bears 5-12 record and playoff-less season, which featured 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions, as well as 489 rushing yards.

It's no secret that the Bears are one of the hottest teams in the NFL Playoffs following their biggest comeback win yet. Williams' skillset and an offensive mastermind in first year head coach Ben Johnson have the chance to knock out Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and compete for their sixth NFC Championship title and first since the 2010 season.

Bears Playoff Win Reminds Fans Of Caleb Williams At USC

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) walks off the field after a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Williams was the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick in 2024, after finishing out an impressive collegiate carer at both Oklahoma and USC. Coach Lincoln Riley, a known quarterback whisperer, developed Williams into a clutch quarterback at USC that made him special.

One example of Williams' clutch moments at USC was their comeback win over then-No. 16 UCLA in a 48-45 shootout win. Despite USC trailing the Bruins at the half just 21-20, Williams arm talent and ability to make big plays took off, and scored more than four touchdowns in the second half to outlast the Bruins.

Caleb’s ability to generate power behind his throws without his base being set is one trait that was always special about him as a prospect. Uncommon “arm talent”



An example from USC ⤵️ https://t.co/zIBcGd8Fue — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 11, 2026

Williams was a massive asset to Riley's offense in his his first season, especially with his No. 93 ranked scoring defense that same year. Williams closed out his first year as a Trojan with 4,537 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions, and became USC's eighth Heisman Trophy winner.

Rookie vs. Veteran: Caleb Williams Faces Matthew Stafford

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks into the stadium before the NFC Wild Card Round game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Williams has become a sensation after his playoff win at Soldier Field, already making him one of the most talented signal-callers this season alone. However, the Bears will host the Los Angeles Rams for their divisional round game, with the winner in line for an NFC Championship spot. Now, Williams will face Stafford, who's in his 17th season in the NFL.

Stafford has been on a dominant run in his fifth season with the Rams, leading Los Angeles to their fourth playoff appearance. The 6-foot-3 quarterback has played in 11 playoff games alone, and led the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI victory.

Both Williams and Stafford have caught the eyes of NFL fans as two impressive and entertaining quarterbacks to watch with their arm talent and skillsets alone, making their divisional round game at Soldier Field one that fans will not want to miss.

