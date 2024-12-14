USC Trojans Linebacker Raesjon Davis Enters Transfer Portal, Headed To Fresno State?
The hits keep coming for the USC Trojans' as senior linebacker Raesjon Davis announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Friday. After spending four seasons with the Trojans, Davis will be entering the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
With Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb set to leave the team in the offseason due to graduation, the loss of Davis compounds the depth of USC's linebacker unit.
Coming into USC, Davis was rated as a four-star prospect in the class of 2021 and was the No. 70 recruit in the country, according to 247Sports.
Davis was set to potentially have a big role in 2025. His four years at USC weren't the most productive, as he had 31 total tackles over the course of his Trojans career. However, he did have his best season in 2023 with 18 tackles. From all accounts, Davis was well-respected among his peers and fans alike.
USC linebacker Eric Gentry took to X to show his support for Davis after he announced his intention to enter the portal.
Davis' popularity extended beyond just the team as USC legend Matt Leinart posted a public display of support on social media.
Davis was quickly offered as soon as he hit the portal. To no surprise, former USC linebackers coach Matt Entz, the new Fresno State head coach, offered Davis two hours after he posted that he entered the transfer portal.
Two hours after the Fresno State offer, Davis announced that Colorado State has offered him as well, giving the senior linebacker some options on where to spend his last year of eligibility.
After swinging and missing on one of the best high school linebackers in the country in Madden Faraimo, USC will only be bringing in one linebacker in their 2025 recruiting class. San Clemente linebacker Matai Tagoa'i is a four-star USC signee with plenty of promise. Tagoa'i was the No. 162 player in the country and was a top-15 linebacker in his class, according to 247Sports' rankings.
Looking at the roster, the Trojans have only two linebackers that have made noteworthy contributions on the field. USC will have Gentry coming back as well as promising freshman linebacker Desman Stephens II.
Stephens II accumulated 10 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception as a true freshman. Gentry only played in four games this season as he elected to take a redshirt after concerns over multiple concussions. He still racked up 30 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. Gentry will undoubtedly be one of the leaders of the 2025 USC team, not just the defense.
