USC Trojans Linebacker Desman Stephens II Breaking Out In True Freshman Season
When Mason Cobb was ruled out prior to USC‘s week one matchup vs. Utah State, the Trojans coach Lincoln Riley seemed confident about the depth in the linebackers room.
"That next group of guys, Desman Stephens, Raesjon (Davis), (Elijah) Newby, and (Garrison) Madden, it would be a combination of all those guys,” said Riley in a media availability on Sept. 5.
Stephens took full advantage of Cobb's absence and really stood out in the Trojans’ 48-0 shutout win despite being a true freshman.
He had two tackles and a forced fumble in the win over the Aggies.
His numbers do not really tell the full story of how well Stephens played, though. He was flying all over the field, and he moved very well for his 6-foot-3, 233 pound frame.
Stephens played a bit of everything in high school, including safety. He said that the versatility helped him in calling plays as the MIKE linebacker in defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s scheme.
“I played safety in high school and other positions as well. So I’ve always had that role on my high school team,” he said.
Coming into the 2024 season, Stephens was one of the most heralded freshman of the 2024 recruiting class.
As a recruit, Stephens was a consensus four-star linebacker. Riley and his defensive staff had to pry Stephens from deep in Big Ten territory during his recruitment. He was ranked the No. 9 player in Michigan by the 247Sports Composite.
Stephens at one point was a Boston College commit, but decommitted during his senior campaign. He announced his pledge to the Trojans at the end of his senior year.
Throughout the preseason, Stephens was mentioned as a guy who could contribute early on in his career. He attributes his early success from having great mentors in his positional room.
“I have a lot of mentors around me. Easton, EG, Mason, there’s a lot of people in my room that helped me find my way.”
Stephens has a bit of a homecoming next week after the Trojans bye as they travel to Ann Arbor Michigan to take on the Wolverines their first ever Big Ten conference game.
Stephens said that he’s letting his mom handle all the request for family tickets to watch him
Despite the homecoming, Stephens said he isn’t going to let that get to his head.
“I just let my mom handle all that stuff, I’m just focused on the game with my brothers.”
With Cobb, Gentry, and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold set to leave the Trojans after the season, Stephens is earning valuable playing time as a freshman that will translate to a starting role for his sophomore season.
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley: 'Spirited' Trojans Preparing for Michigan Challenge
MORE: USC Trojans Coach D’Anton Lynn Explains Why Safety Akili Arnold Wears the Green Dot
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Massive 4-Star DL Viliami Moala Commits To 'Dream School' USC
MORE: USC Trojans Trending: 5-Star Receiver Recruit Jerome Myles Pushes up Commitment Date
MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan Wolverines Official Kickoff Time and TV Broadcast Schedule