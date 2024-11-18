Can USC Trojans Linebacker Easton Macarenas-Arnold Reach 100 Total Tackles?
Arguably one of the best offseason acquisitions USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley made, linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold has been a force in the new-look USC defense.
USC has not had a defender reach 100 tackles since John Houston Jr. racked up 104 tackles in 2019. Mascarenas-Arnold is the Trojans' leading tackler and has racked up 81 tackles across ten games this season.
Mascarenas-Arnold, a transfer from Oregon State, accumulated 106 tackles last season in Corvallis. He became the centerpiece of the defense after fellow linebacker Eric Gentry suffered an injury during against the Wisconsin Badgers on Sept. 28. Since the game vs. the Badgers, Mascarenas-Arnold has had double-digit tackles in three games, taking over as the lead tackler for the Trojans.
Last season, it was USC linebacker Mason Cobb who led the Trojans in tackles with 85. This season, Cobb sits with 61 tackles and is USC's second-leading tackler behind Mascarenas-Arnold.
During USC's bye week, Mascarenas-Arnold talked about reaching 100 tackles and what it would mean if he cracked the century mark for consecutive seasons.
"I'm keeping track of it. I'm making sure I keep my job and the game in mind alway first, but when you're by yourself, you're always thinking like maybe if I can get there and get some cool little accolade," Mascarenas-Arnold said. "So yeah, I do look at it sometimes, not too often, just to make sure I'm still staying grounded. . . . It's always a goal to get as many tackles as I can, but to get 100 would be cool."
Mascarenas-Arnold had 8 tackles in the 28-20 win over Nebraska, which pushed his total to 81. He is now averaging 8.1 tackles per game.
The Trojans have big rivalrly games coming up in their final two weeks as the Trojans will travel to crosstown rivals UCLA before the season finale vs. Notre Dame. Mascarenas-Arnold will need to have a couple of big games to reach 100 tackles, however he has proven that he can put together back-to-back games with double-digit tackles like he did during the Trojans' three-game losing streak in early October.
If Mascarenas-Arnold breaks the 100 tackles mark, it's a sign of the positive impact that USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn is making in his first year with the program.
