USC Trojans Battling For Surging California Tight End Recruit Keawe Browne
Corona Centennial (Calif.) three-star tight end recruit Keawe Browne has been a fast riser in the 2026 recruiting cycle this spring, seeing his offer sheet reach 20 programs. Browne is the former high school teammate of USC Trojans five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet.
The local tight end had a strong performance at Centennial’s college showcase on May 8 and picked up an offer from his hometown school just a few days later after taking an unofficial visit. Since then, other schools like Washington, Texas, BYU, Oregon State and Arizona have also entered the picture for one of the top tight end prospects on the West Coast.
The offer from USC has caught Browne’s attention and he immediately locked an official visit with the Trojans on June 13. The only other official visit Browne has scheduled at the moment is with Boise State on June 20, something that can change in the very near future. Cal is expected to receive an official visit.
USC inside receivers and tight ends coach Chad Savage is leading the recruiting efforts for Browne and has been intrigued with the 6-foot-5, 220-pound pass catcher’s raw ability at tight end. Browne is still growing into the position after primary playing defense this past season.
"USC is USC. It's a big-name school," Browne told 247Sports. "They'll hopefully going to be playoff competitors from what they're doing in recruiting now. It looks like they're supposed to be on the right path."
The Trojans boast the No. 1 ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports and Rivals, holding 27 commitments but do not have one at tight end.
Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman remains a high priority for USC. They have hosted the top-ranked tight end in the 2026 class twice this spring, including most recently on April 26 for the Trojan Olympics, which replaced the annual spring game. The event brought together current players, USC commits and an impressive list of blue-chip prospects for an epic day at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
USC general manger Chad Bowden has successfully restored the programs pipeline with the national powerhouse and hold commitments from four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and four-star EDGE Shaun Scott.
Bowman kicked off his official visit season last weekend with a trip to Oxford to check out Ole Miss. The five-star recruit will be at USC on June 17 for his official visits. Other notable recruits that will be on campus at the same time as Bowman include, IMG Academy (Fla.) and USC commit Keenyi Pepe, four-star interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay, Mount Miguel (Calif.) five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington and Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili.
Savage has been leading the Trojans recruiting efforts for elite pass-catchers in Southern California. He successfully landed two commitments from Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star receiver Trent Mosley and Sherman Oaks (Calif.) four-star receiver Luc Weaver this spring.
USC continues to pursue a pair of local dynamic receivers in Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star and Georgia commit Vance Spafford, and St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star and Texas A&M commit Madden Williams, both of whom locked in official visits for this summer with the Trojans last week.