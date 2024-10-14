USC Trojans Recruiting: 3-Star Safety Flips Commitment from Mississippi State to USC
The USC Trojans lost to then-ranked No. 4 Penn State 33-30 in overtime on Saturday in a game that seemed winnable for USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team. Despite the loss, the Trojans were able to pick up a win on the recruiting trail.
Three-star safety Steve Miller was in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the game against Penn State. Miller visited USC while he was committed to Mississippi State, but the visit was enough to flip from the Bulldogs to the Trojans.
Miller is 6-2, 185 pounds, and he's the 40th-ranked safety in the 2025 recruiting class.
After announcing the flip in his commitment, Miller spoke to Chad Simmons with On3 sports about the change in his decision.
“The atmosphere is amazing," Miller said to On3. My visit was very big in my decision. I got a good view of the campus and a great view of the city. I loved just being in L.A. and being around a group of people that will do whatever they can to help you.”
According to 247Sports, USC has the No. 10 recruiting class in 2025. Miller is the second safety from Georgia in USC's class as he joins four-star Kendarius Reddick.
“It is just like a family that keeps God first at USC. They are not one of them teams to sell dreams to kids, they are about God and helping you accomplish what you want to accomplish in life," Miller told On3.
Miller is not the only visitor from Saturday's game against Penn State to commit to the Trojans. Four-star defensive lineman from the class of 2026 Braeden Jones committed to USC on Sunday
Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn is in his first year at USC, and he has turned around the Trojans defense that finished 121st out of 133 teams in opponents points per game in 2023. While USC has already lost three games by mid-October, the defense has shown improvement through six games.
The Trojans' College Football Playoff hopes might be dashed, but USC coach Lincoln Riley and his staff continue to recruit for the future. After the loss to Penn State, Riley told the media that the Trojans need to get better at finishing games.
“We've had opportunities to finish teams off, that's something that we all got to do a better job of,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “We got to identify, we've got to coach it better.”
Getting commitments from Miller and Jones should help the Trojans finish games in the future, but they won't be arriving on campus until 2025 and 2026, respectfully.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Breaks Franchise Rookie Records In Victory Over Jaguars
MORE: How Will USC Trojans Respond After Losing to Penn State Nittany Lions?
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Takes Blame For Overtime Loss to Penn State: 'Gut Punch'
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley: 'We've Played The Toughest Schedule In The Country'
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Four-Star Defensive Lineman Braeden Jones Commits to USC
MORE: [EXCLUSIVE] USC Trojans' Juju Watkins Signs NIL Deal With Gatorade: 'Surreal Dream'