USC Trojans Betting Odds: Road Favorites vs. Maryland Terrapins
The USC Trojans will make the cross-country trip for a match-up against the Maryland Terrapins. USC needs a win as they have now lost two in a row and three of their last four games, and they will face the Terrapins as the betting favorites.
USC has opened up as a seven-point road favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over-under is set at 57 total points.
Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. PT on FS1.
USC Favored on the Road
The USC Trojans find themselves once again as a favorite on the road. The Trojans were favored in both of their true road games this season at Michigan and at Minnesota.
The results of those games did not reflect the Vegas odds showing USC as a favorite. The Trojans lost to the Michigan Wolverines 27-24 and to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 24-17.
In their last contest, USC fell to the No. 4 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions 33-30 in overtime at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It has been a rough start for the Trojans in the first year as a member of the Big Ten conference. They are 1-3 in Big Ten play.
Maryland Winless in Big Ten Play
As bad as Big Ten play has been for USC in 2024, it has been even worse for the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland is 0-3 in Big Ten play. The Terrapins lost to the Michigan State Spartans 27-24, lost to the Indiana Hoosiers 42-28, and lost to the Northwestern Wildcats 37-10.
The loss to Northwestern in their last game was inexcusable, especially considering it was a home game following a bye week.
For USC, there are no easy wins. The season has started to snowball in the wrong direction, and a win at Maryland would right the ship for the time being.
USC Seeking First Big Ten Road Win
The USC Trojans have an opportunity to snag their first road win since joining the Big Ten. While the record may not be pretty at 3-3, USC has been right in all three of those games right towards the end.
Maryland is no juggernaut by any means and the Trojans have the talent edge at nearly every position. This game must be won by USC. 3-4 and 1-4 in the Big Ten is a huge hole to get out of. The College Football Playoff is pretty much out of the conversation, but it will be important to see the team's progression for the rest of the year.
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Takes Blame For Overtime Loss to Penn State: 'Gut Punch'
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley: 'We've Played The Toughest Schedule In The Country'
MORE: [EXCLUSIVE] USC Trojans' Juju Watkins Signs NIL Deal With Gatorade: 'Surreal Dream'
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: 4-Star Julian Lewis Headlines Visitors List vs. Penn State
MORE: USC Trojans Lose In Overtime To Penn State: Anthony Lucas Injured, Exits Game Early
MORE: USC Trojans Lose To Penn State, 3 Takeaways: Trojans Offense Falls Asleep In Second Half