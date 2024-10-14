All Trojans

USC Trojans Betting Odds: Road Favorites vs. Maryland Terrapins

The USC Trojans will travel to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon, and the early betting odds indicate that USC is favored on the road. Both of these teams are 3-3 and coming off a loss in their last game.

Cory Pappas

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans will make the cross-country trip for a match-up against the Maryland Terrapins. USC needs a win as they have now lost two in a row and three of their last four games, and they will face the Terrapins as the betting favorites.

USC has opened up as a seven-point road favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over-under is set at 57 total points. 

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. PT on FS1.

USC Favored on the Road

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) intercepts a pass during the
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) intercepts a pass during the second half against the USC Trojans at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans find themselves once again as a favorite on the road. The Trojans were favored in both of their true road games this season at Michigan and at Minnesota.

The results of those games did not reflect the Vegas odds showing USC as a favorite. The Trojans lost to the Michigan Wolverines 27-24 and to the Minnesota Golden Gophers 24-17. 

In their last contest, USC fell to the No. 4 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions 33-30 in overtime at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It has been a rough start for the Trojans in the first year as a member of the Big Ten conference. They are 1-3 in Big Ten play.

Maryland Winless in Big Ten Play

Oct 11, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) and defensive lineman Aidan Hub
Oct 11, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) and defensive lineman Aidan Hubbard (91) swarms Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

As bad as Big Ten play has been for USC in 2024, it has been even worse for the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland is 0-3 in Big Ten play. The Terrapins lost to the Michigan State Spartans 27-24, lost to the Indiana Hoosiers 42-28, and lost to the Northwestern Wildcats 37-10.

The loss to Northwestern in their last game was inexcusable, especially considering it was a home game following a bye week.

For USC, there are no easy wins. The season has started to snowball in the wrong direction, and a win at Maryland would right the ship for the time being.

USC Seeking First Big Ten Road Win

The USC Trojans have an opportunity to snag their first road win since joining the Big Ten. While the record may not be pretty at 3-3, USC has been right in all three of those games right towards the end. 

Maryland is no juggernaut by any means and the Trojans have the talent edge at nearly every position. This game must be won by USC. 3-4 and 1-4 in the Big Ten is a huge hole to get out of. The College Football Playoff is pretty much out of the conversation, but it will be important to see the team's progression for the rest of the year.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

