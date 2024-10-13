USC Trojans' Miller Moss After Penn State Loss: 'This One Was Especially Excruciating'
The USC Trojans lost a heartbreaker to the No. 4 team in the land, losing Penn State 33-30 in overtime. Trojans quarterback Miller Moss finished 20 of 34 for 220 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Here’s what Moss had to say after the Trojans loss to drop them to 3-3.
Moss Says Penn State Loss is “Excruciating”
The USC Trojans got off to a great start against Penn State on Saturday afternoon. The Trojans took a 20-6 lead into the half.
Quarterback Drew Allar found a rhythm and Penn State dominated the third quarter, knotting the game up at 20-20 after a Kaytron Allen rushing touchdown.
USC had a chance to take the lad back Kate in the 4th, but the drive ended after a Miller Moss interception, extending the game to overtime at 30-30.
Moss was asked how he was taking the loss.
“They all hurt,” Moss said. “This one especially was excruciating, just in the manner of that it happened.”
USC controlled the game from the get go and just couldn’t close it out. A win would have gotten their season back on track after knocking off the No. 4 Nittany Lions. Instead, the Trojans fell to 1-3 in the Big Ten and 3-3 overall.
“The flip side is, we got a really good locker room filled with really great people and really great coaches that’s going to continue to stay together…And go on in a run in the back half of the season,” Moss said. “That’s the No. 4 team in the country, what does that make us?”
Trojans Can’t Finish Games
The Trojans have lost three games thus far in the 2024 season. What makes this so frustrating for USC is that they have had golden opportunities in each game to win. USC has had a lead in the 4th quarter in all of these games, they just have failed to finish the deal.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley took the blame for the loss to the Nittany Lions.
“I have to do a better job,” Riley said. “It all falls on my shoulders and that’s why they call me head coach.”
USC’s next game is at Maryland on October 19th. The Trojans need a win badly. How will they respond to back to back devastating losses?
