USC Trojans' Miller Moss After Penn State Loss: 'This One Was Especially Excruciating'

The USC Trojans lost another heartbreaking game to the Penn State Nittany Lions 33-30 in overtime. Even with the loss, Trojans quarterback Miller Moss is remaining optimistic about the season.

Cory Pappas

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans lost 33-30 in overtime to the No. 4 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. Trojans quarterback Miller Moss had an up-and-down performance but, ultimately, couldn’t get it done in the end. 

The USC Trojans lost a heartbreaker to the No. 4 team in the land, losing Penn State 33-30 in overtime. Trojans quarterback Miller Moss finished 20 of 34 for 220 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Here’s what Moss had to say after the Trojans loss to drop them to 3-3. 

Moss Says Penn State Loss is “Excruciating”

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass to running back Quinten Joyner (0) who ran into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans got off to a great start against Penn State on Saturday afternoon. The Trojans took a 20-6 lead into the half. 

Quarterback Drew Allar found a rhythm and Penn State dominated the third quarter, knotting the game up at 20-20 after a Kaytron Allen rushing touchdown.

USC had a chance to take the lad back Kate in the 4th, but the drive ended after a Miller Moss interception, extending the game to overtime at 30-30. 

Moss was asked how he was taking the loss.

“They all hurt,” Moss said. “This one especially was excruciating, just in the manner of that it happened.”

USC controlled the game from the get go and just couldn’t close it out. A win would have gotten their season back on track after knocking off the No. 4 Nittany Lions. Instead, the Trojans fell to 1-3 in the Big Ten and 3-3 overall.

“The flip side is, we got a really good locker room filled with really great people and really great coaches that’s going to continue to stay together…And go on in a run in the back half of the season,” Moss said. “That’s the No. 4 team in the country, what does that make us?”

Trojans Can’t Finish Games

The Trojans have lost three games thus far in the 2024 season. What makes this so frustrating for USC is that they have had golden opportunities in each game to win. USC has had a lead in the 4th quarter in all of these games, they just have failed to finish the deal.

Against Michigan, USC just needed 

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley took the blame for the loss to the Nittany Lions.

“I have to do a better job,” Riley said. “It all falls on my shoulders and that’s why they call me head coach.”

USC’s next game is at Maryland on October 19th. The Trojans need a win badly. How will they respond to back to back devastating losses?

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

