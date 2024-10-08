Big Ten Power Rankings: How Far Do USC Trojans Fall After Minnesota Loss?
The USC Trojans dropped completely out of the AP Poll's top 25 after their 24-17 loss to unranked Minnesota. There are six Big Ten teams in the top 25, and USC is no longer one of them: No. 2 Ohio State, No 3. Oregon, No. 4 Penn State, No. 18 Indiana, No. 23 Illinois, and No. 24 Michigan.
Here is where they all stand in this week's Big Ten power rankings.
1. Ohio State: 5-0 (Last Week: 1)
The Ohio State Buckeyes have waltzed their way to a 5-0 start in the 2024 season, dominating every team in the way and have outscored opponents 234-30. Ohio State took down the Iowa Hawkeyes in their last game 35-7.
They will take on Oregon in what could end up being the game of the regular season.
Next Game: Oct. 12 at No. 3 Oregon
2. Oregon Ducks: 5-0 (Last Week: 2)
The Oregon Ducks have turned into a wrecking ball over their past three games. After winning their opening two games by a combined 13 points, the Ducks have won the last three games by 35, 21, and 21 points. Most recently, they beat Michigan State 31-10.
Next up for Oregon is a showdown with Ohio State.
Next Game: Oct. 12 vs. No. 2 Ohio State
3. Penn State Nittany Lions: 5-0 (Last Week: 3)
The Nittany Lions defense alone could put them at No. 3 in the Big Ten power rankings. The last three weeks, Penn State has only given up 18 points combined. This team has a clear identity of limiting possessions for the opposing team and keeping the game low scoring.
They will try to follow up their 27-11 win over UCLA with another win over a new Big Ten school when they play USC on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Next Game: Oct. 12 at USC
4. Indiana Hoosiers: 6-0 (Last Week: 6)
The story of the Big Ten so far this year has been the emergence of the Indiana Hoosiers. Coming off a 3-9 season, the Hoosiers are out to a 6-0 start in the 2024 season under first-year Indiana coach Curt Cignetti.
These have not been fluke wins by any means either. Indiana has won every game by 14 plus points. Indiana should enjoy their bye week as the first team in the Big Ten to reach bowl eligibility.
Next Game: Oct. 19 vs. Nebraska
5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 4-1(Last Week: 7)
Illinois was sitting at home on their bye this week but still sees themselves move up. A few teams in front of them had bad losses. The Illini won the bye week.
Illinois takes on Purdue on Saturday.
Next Game: Oct. 12 vs. Purdue
6. Nebraska: 5-1 (Last Week: 9)
The Cornhuskers paid tribute to the late “Big Ten West” in a low scoring 14-7 win over Rutgers. This is there second week in a row where it may not have been pretty, but Nebraska got the job done to pull out a win.
They have a bye week coming up before playing Indiana.
Next Game: Oct. 19 at No. 18 Indiana
7. Michigan Wolverines: 4-2 (Last Week: 4)
Michigan lost their first road game of 2024 at the hands of Big Ten newcomer, Washington. The Wolverines lead after three quarters, but a disastrous fourth quarter ended up with the Huskies coming away with a 27-17 win.
Michigan will have a bye week before they take on Illinois.
Next Game: Oct. 19 at No. 23 Illinois
8. USC Trojans: 3-2 (Last Week: 5)
Look away Trojans fans. This is the lowest USC has been in the Big Ten power rankings this season. The Trojans watched another fourth-quarter lead slip away, this time against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Trojans offense was only able to put up 17 points in their 24-17 loss in Minneapolis.
There’s another tough test next week for USC against the No. 4 team in the land.
Next Game: Oct. 12 vs. No. 4 Penn State
9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 4-1 (Last Week: 8)
Rutgers' undefeated season dream came to an end Saturday afternoon in Lincoln.. The Scarlet Knights lost a defensive battle against Nebraska, 14-7. They head back home to play a 3-2 Wisconsin team next.
Next Game: Oct. 12 vs. Wisconsin
10. Minnesota: 3-3 (Last Week: NR)
The Golden Gophers round out the top ten after their 24-17 win over USC. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck and his team deserve some credit for showing the ability to bounce back from heartbreaking defeats.
Two of Minnesota’s losses this season were by three points or less. One by a missed field goal and the other after a controversial call gave the ball to Michigan on an onside kick.
Next Game: Oct. 12 at UCLA
