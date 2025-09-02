All Trojans

Why 4-Star USC Trojans Recruit Braeden Jones Confirmed Commitment to Lincoln Riley, USC

USC Trojans four-star defensive end recruit Braeden Jones has officially shut down his recruitment, reaffirming his commitment to the Trojans. The Mount Carmel standout is a key piece of USC’s No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class and one of the most highly regarded defensive recruits in the country.

Nathan Fusco

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC Trojans four-star defensive end recruit Braeden Jones has officially shut down his recruitment, reaffirming his commitment to the program. The Mount Carmel standout is a key piece of USC’s No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class and one of the most highly regarded defensive recruits in the country. Lincoln Riley would love to have such a versatile defender on his roster.

Jones’ declaration comes after a season-opening 43-42 win over Archbishop Moeller, where he helped lead a hard-fought comeback and demonstrated the leadership skills that have made him a cornerstone of USC’s recruiting momentum.

4-Star Defensive End Recruit Braeden Jones Confirms Full USC Commitment
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another Defensive Anchor for USC’s No. 1 Recruiting Class

Jones’ commitment strengthens a class that has already attracted national attention. Five-star tight end Mark Bowman chose to stay home for USC, joining California four-star prospects like Simote Katoanga, Brandon Lockhart, Deshonne Redeaux, Tomuhini Topui, Vlad Dyakonov, Trent Mosley, Luc Weaver, and Shaun Scott.

USC has also made key additions outside California, including four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, flipped from Oregon, Texas four-star wide receiver Boobie Feaster, Ohio four-star cornerback Elbert Hill, and New Jersey four-star EDGE Luke Wafle. The diversity and talent across multiple states underline the Trojans’ recruiting reach and national impact.

MORE: USC Trojans Ranked Inside Top 10 After Texas, Alabama, Clemson Upsets?

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Missouri State

MORE: Former USC Star Caleb Williams Seeks To Become 'Unapologetic' Leader

MORE: USC Trojans Betting Odds vs. Georgia Southern: Clay Helton Returns to Coliseum

MORE: USC Trojans Running Backs Turn Heads in Win Over Missouri State

4-Star Defensive End Recruit Braeden Jones Confirms Full USC Commitment
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) scores on a 75-yard touchdown run against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones shared his excitement about joining a class loaded with talent and his readiness to contribute immediately.

“Everything is shut down. I’m committed to USC 100%. Let’s go fight on, man,” he said to On3. “Man, I’m excited for this class to come in. A lot of guys are going to be early enrollees. So, we are ready to come in. It’s just good to be able to work with the guys and be around a bunch of guys that are really great and respected in their positions."

Dominance On the Field: USC’s Best Recruiting Tool

USC’s season-opening performance in the Coliseum was a reminder of why recruits want to play for the Trojans. Several members of the 2026 class and other top targets were in attendance to watch the Trojans’ high-powered offense and depth, reinforcing that the best pitch for USC is winning on the field.

For Jones, being part of a class that includes multiple elite talents means he can make an immediate impact while learning from established stars. His presence solidifies USC’s defensive line depth and adds a player capable of anchoring the unit for years.

ss4-Star Defensive End Recruit Braeden Jones Confirms Full USC Commitment
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans white horse mascot Traveler with female rider Dana Kanstul in the second half of the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As USC continues to welcome top talent from across the country, Jones’ commitment is both a statement of loyalty and a reinforcement of the Trojans’ national dominance in recruiting.

With players like him joining a historically strong class, USC’s 2026 recruiting cycle is shaping up to be one of the program’s most formidable yet. And if they can continue to win on Saturday, they'll hold on to those commitments.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Fusco
NATHAN FUSCO

Nathan Fusco is a staff writer for Trojans on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network. He covers USC athletics with an emphasis on recruiting and daily updates. A digital media veteran with over a decade of experience, Fusco began his career as a founding editor at DBLTAP, helping to build the esports brand into an industry leader for Minute Media while producing international event coverage and branded content for partners such as Mountain Dew, KIA, and Best Buy. He built an influencer network that drove millions of monthly sessions, helping DBLTAP become a finalist for “Best Coverage Site” at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. He later served as Content Manager for Imprint Events Group, leading national digital strategy across multiple markets.

Home/Football