Why 4-Star USC Trojans Recruit Braeden Jones Confirmed Commitment to Lincoln Riley, USC
USC Trojans four-star defensive end recruit Braeden Jones has officially shut down his recruitment, reaffirming his commitment to the program. The Mount Carmel standout is a key piece of USC’s No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class and one of the most highly regarded defensive recruits in the country. Lincoln Riley would love to have such a versatile defender on his roster.
Jones’ declaration comes after a season-opening 43-42 win over Archbishop Moeller, where he helped lead a hard-fought comeback and demonstrated the leadership skills that have made him a cornerstone of USC’s recruiting momentum.
Another Defensive Anchor for USC’s No. 1 Recruiting Class
Jones’ commitment strengthens a class that has already attracted national attention. Five-star tight end Mark Bowman chose to stay home for USC, joining California four-star prospects like Simote Katoanga, Brandon Lockhart, Deshonne Redeaux, Tomuhini Topui, Vlad Dyakonov, Trent Mosley, Luc Weaver, and Shaun Scott.
USC has also made key additions outside California, including four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, flipped from Oregon, Texas four-star wide receiver Boobie Feaster, Ohio four-star cornerback Elbert Hill, and New Jersey four-star EDGE Luke Wafle. The diversity and talent across multiple states underline the Trojans’ recruiting reach and national impact.
Jones shared his excitement about joining a class loaded with talent and his readiness to contribute immediately.
“Everything is shut down. I’m committed to USC 100%. Let’s go fight on, man,” he said to On3. “Man, I’m excited for this class to come in. A lot of guys are going to be early enrollees. So, we are ready to come in. It’s just good to be able to work with the guys and be around a bunch of guys that are really great and respected in their positions."
Dominance On the Field: USC’s Best Recruiting Tool
USC’s season-opening performance in the Coliseum was a reminder of why recruits want to play for the Trojans. Several members of the 2026 class and other top targets were in attendance to watch the Trojans’ high-powered offense and depth, reinforcing that the best pitch for USC is winning on the field.
For Jones, being part of a class that includes multiple elite talents means he can make an immediate impact while learning from established stars. His presence solidifies USC’s defensive line depth and adds a player capable of anchoring the unit for years.
As USC continues to welcome top talent from across the country, Jones’ commitment is both a statement of loyalty and a reinforcement of the Trojans’ national dominance in recruiting.
With players like him joining a historically strong class, USC’s 2026 recruiting cycle is shaping up to be one of the program’s most formidable yet. And if they can continue to win on Saturday, they'll hold on to those commitments.