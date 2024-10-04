USC Trojans Recruiting: Colorado Buffaloes Flipping 4-Star Offensive Lineman Commit?
The 2025 USC Trojans recruiting class is one of the top-ranked classes in the nation.
On3 currently has USC ranked No. 10 in the nation, and the Trojans are also No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference. The two teams in the conference with a higher 2025 recruiting ranking are Ohio State at No. 1 and Oregon at No. 7 in the country. Recruiting is the biggest part of college football outside of the games, and the Trojans are building up a tough unit which could become a top Big Ten team soon.
The most recent topic of conversation has been four-star offensive lineman Carde Smith. Smith committed to USC but remained in touch with the Colorado Buffaloes. He scheduled an official visit for Oct. 26 as they faced the Cincinnati Bearcats. Smith has a number of other visits set up, and he could potentially flip on the Trojans within the next couple of months. USC will need to continue to fight for Smith despite the commitment.
The biggest challenge for the Trojans is holding onto their currently committed players. Quarterback Julian Lewis from Carrollton, Georgia, committed to USC in Aug. 2023. This was a big commitment for the Trojans, but now there is a chance other teams, such as the Auburn Tigers, flipping him.
Fighting for their own commitments is a priority for the USC Trojans as the official national signing day comes closer. The positions of need are especially on the offensive line, making Smith a priority. They do have commitments from other offensive linemen in three-star Elijah Vaikona, committed on July 2, and Willi Wascher, committed on April 12.
Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley staying in communication with recruits and their families will play a big factor with the class of 2025. This is not only to keep their current commitments but to continue recruiting others. The main reason that Smith may flip to Colorado is also based on communication from schools.
“Staying in contact with my mom — my mom plays a big role in the commitment, if she’s straight, I’m straight. If she feels like that’s a place I could be too, we’re gonna go with it, see what it’s talking about,” Smith said.
The USC Trojans and their current and potential recruits have been a storyline this year. As National Signing Day draws near these stories will only grow more interesting.
The Trojans are 3-1 this season, and the future is already looking bright. The most recent commitment came from defensive lineman, Floyd Boucard, on Thurdsay, Oct. 3. Boucard is a three-star recruit that can come in and bolster up the Trojans defensive front, a unit that has performed well this year.
With the potential flips as the top storylines, Bouchard's commitment was a crucial one as the Trojans are bringing in top defensive players. The reason why Boucard chose the Trojans is also important.
“My relationship with Lincoln Riley grew stronger. He reached out every day and checked in on my family,” Boucard said.
