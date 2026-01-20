USC Battling Indiana, Texas, Ohio State For Four-Star Cornerback Recruit

A majority of the USC Trojans' 2026 recruiting class came were in-state recruits. Out of 35 signees, 20 of them came from the Golden State.

The Trojans kicked off their 2027 recruiting class with a commitment from four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, who was an in-state recruit until he transferred from Mater Dei (CA) to IMG Academy (FL). Now, USC has their eyes set on another priority recruiting target from California in four-star cornerback Duvay Williams.

Trojans Rising Above The Rest

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Adam Gorney of Rivals reported that the Trojans are in the driver's seat to land the four-star recruit.

"USC remains the team to beat for the Gardena (Calif.) Serra standout and even as others make a serious push, the Trojans are definitely right there through it all. Indiana intrigues him with its recent success and then Texas, Miami, Tennessee, Ohio State, Texas A&M and LSU are in the mix but if he ends up a few miles up the road at USC, no one would be surprised," Gorney said.

Since the arrival of Chad Bowden as the Trojans' general manager, USC has made it a point to go after the top in-state defensive backs. During the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Trojans signed six defensive backs and four of them were from California.

The Trojans have been linked to Williams for quite some time. On May 29, 2025, the 247Sports Staff Projection put in a Crystal Ball for the four-star recruit to stay home and land with USC.

Williams' Recruiting Profile

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Williams is ranked as the No. 5 cornerback and No. 41 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's one of the most sought-after players in the country as he holds 42 offers.

Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine gives USC a 97 percent chance of landing Williams.

MORE: USC Defense Takes a Hit at Linebacker with Late Transfer Portal Exit

MORE: NIL Impact Of Terrell Anderson's Transfer To USC

MORE: USC’s Quarterback Room Following Transfer Portal Shakeup

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Trojans' Top In-State Recruiting Targets At Defensive Back

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Not only are the Trojans trying to land Williams, who is the No. 4 player in California according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, but they have been active in the recruitment of the state's No. 1 recruit, five-star Honor Fa'alave-Johnson.

The No. 1 safety and No. 16 player in the country, Fa'alave-Johnson would be a huge get for the Trojans' 2027 recruiting class. He is the type of player that programs can build their class around. Originally listed as an athelte at the begininng of his recruitment, Fa'alave-Johnson has made the decision to play safety in college.

Another in-state safety that the Trojans are high on is four-star Gavin Williams. He checks in as the No. 8 safety and No. 90 player in the country, holding 40 offers. The RPM gives USC a 35 percent chance of landing the in-state recruit. Williams has seen his recruitment blow up in recent months, landing offers from Miami, Kentucky, and Texas A&M among others.

Recommended Articles