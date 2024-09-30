USC Trojans Recruiting: Elite Recruits Impressed By Win Over Wisconsin, Commits Loom
The USC Trojans took down the Wisconsin Badgers 38-21 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. At the game were USC recruits Brandon Lockhart, Madden Riordan, Tron Baker, Joshua Holland, Shaun Scott, and Richard Wesley.
Many Notable Recruits In Attendance
The USC Trojans dominated the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers in their 38-21 win. In attendance to see the No. 11 ranked Trojans improve to 3-1 were a handful of Trojan recruits. USC's 2026 recruiting class is coming together nicely, ranking No. 4 in the nation,
Some of the notable recruits in attendance were Brandon Lockhart, Madden Riordan, Tron Baker, Joshua Holland, Shaun Scott, and Richard Wesley.
Four-star Brandon Lockhart is a Class of 2026 player who committed to USC in October of 2023. Lockhart is a 6 foot 3 inch, 165 cornerback at Loyola High School in Los Angeles, California. He is ranked as a top 10 cornerback per 247sports.
Three-star Madden Riordan is another USC class of 2026 commit. He is a 5 foot 11 inch, 150-pound cornerback from nearby Chatsworth, California. Riordan committed to the Trojans in November os 2023.
Three-star Tron Baker is a 6 foot 1 inch, 170-pound wide receiver in the class of 2026. Baker is out of Los Alamitos, California, and committed to the Trojans in September of 2023.
Three-star Joshua Holland is a 6 foot 2 inch, 170-pound cornerback out of Bellflower, California. He is in the Class of 2026 and committed to USC in July of 2024.
Four-star Shaun Scott is a 6 foot 3 inch, 230-pound edge rusher from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Scott is ranked as a top 20 edge rusher in the class of 2026. He is currently uncommitted and has USC, Arizona, and Colorado among his final schools.
Four-star Richard Wisely is widely regarded as the top edge rusher in the country in the class of 2027 per 247sports. He is 6 foot 5 inches tall and weighs in at 250 pounds. Wisely remains uncommitted right now. He has offers from USC, Miami, Georgia, Cal, Oregon, and many more.
USC Trojans Pick Up Win With Recruits in Attendance
The USC Trojans took down the Wisconsin Badgers on a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.
It was not looking good in the first half as the Badgers took a 21-10 lead into the half-time break. USC made halftime adjustments and dominated the rest of the way. They outscored Wisconsin 28-0 in the second half.
USC moves to 3-1 on the season. The Trojans now travel to Minnesota to play the Minnesota Golden Gophers on October 5th. Each win is essentially a slight recruiting boost.
