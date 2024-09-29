USC Trojans Take 'A Great Step' Overcoming Double-Digit Deficit vs. Wisconsin Badgers
The No. 13 USC Trojans overcame a double-digit first half deficit to defeat the Wisconsin Badgers 38-21 in the school's Big Ten home opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC trailed 21-10 at halftime and proceeded to score 28 unanswered points.
"This is our first Big Ten win," said USC coach Lincoln Riley. "These are tough, hard-fought games. That is what this conference is. It’s a great step for us. We have to keep growing. Got a tough one on the road coming up.”
The Trojans jumped out to a fast start, scoring on their opening possession when quarterback Miller Moss threw a beautiful pass down the sideline to sophomore receiver Ja'Kobi Lane for a 32-yard touchdown.
Wisconsin would immediately respond with a score of their own when quarterback Braedyn Locke went deep to Vinny Anthony Lockwood II for a 63-yard touchdown.
Turnovers were a problem for the Trojans in the first half. Moss was picked off by was by Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman when he attempted to throw a jump ball to Zachariah Branch.
After a muffed punt by Branch to start the second quarter, Wisconsin took over in the red zone and a 18-yard rushing touchdown by Tawee Walker would give the Badgers a 14-7 lead. The Trojans continued to struggle limiting explosive plays on defense as a 35-yard completion from Locke to Bryson Green helped set up Walker's second touchdown of the game. The score extended Wisconsin's lead to two scores.
USC's third turnover of the first half came after the Trojans marched down into Wisconsin territory, but a strip sack of Moss halted that drive.
Following a Trojans three-and-out to start the second half, a muffed by the Badgers sparked the comeback. USC began to find their rhythm on offense because nine plays later, Moss connected with Lane for his second touchdown of the game to cut the deficit to 21-17.
Sophomore receiver Duce Robinson made his impact late in the third quarter. He went up high to snag a 32-yard reception and then three plays Moss found Robinson for an eight-yard touchdown that gave USC a 24-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans continued their second half surge with a 10-play, 77-yard drive that was capped off by a Moss 7-yard touchdown run to put them up by two scores. It was the Trojans third straight scoring possession of the half.
"We played an awesome second half," Riley said. "We did not play Trojan football in the first half with turnovers, uncharacteristic. But we rallied, two games in a row. We have to figure out how to play better in the first half. But we have a resilient group."
Linebacker Mason Cobb's 55-yard interception return for a touchdown sealed the fate for Wisconsin. Defensively, the Trojans limited Wisconsin to just 81 yards of offense in the second half.
USC will be back on the road next week against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Defensive Lineman Recruit Floyd Boucard
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Prospect Justus Terry: Will 5-Star Commit To Georgia Bulldogs?
MORE: How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin Badgers: TV, Injury Update, Preview
MORE: Bear Alexander Notifies Lincoln Riley Intention to Redshirt After Social Media Drama
MORE: Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams Buys $12.9 Million Estate Near Chicago
MORE: USC Trojans Hosting Multiple Five-Star Recruits, Quarterback Julian Lewis