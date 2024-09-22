All Trojans

Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Sam Darnold Plays Through Injury, Throws 4 Touchdowns

After a monster start to the regular season, former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold displays his talent and heart to help will the Minnesota Vikings to victory with four touchdowns against the Houston Texans.

Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) catches a pass from quarterback Sam Darnold (14) against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Vikings faced off against the Houston Texans in a contest between two of the hottest teams in the National Football League. Former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold kept his hot streak rolling, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 34-7 victory over the Texans.

After an impressive start to the season, Darnold keeps finding a way to level up. In a quarterback duel with one of the best young signal callers in the league, CJ Stroud, Darnold got the better end of the battle in this one against a vaunted Texans defense led by Houston coach Demeco Ryans.

The former USC Trojan went 17 of 28 for 181 yards and four touchdowns despite being sacked four times. Darnold briefly came out of the game with a lower extremity injury due to a low hit that was penalized for roughing the passer. While the Vikings' defense certainly aided in the offensive production, Darnold’s ability to capitalize has proven instrumental in the Vikings' team success.

Darnold, as of week three, leads the NFL in passing touchdowns. Former NFL star and current NFL analyst Ryan Clark said this after Darnold’s performance.

“Sam Darnold is the MVP favorite. The Minnesota Vikings are the best team in ball. Just what you expected headed into week four.”

Darnold’s success is a surprise, but the talent has never been questioned. The toughness neither. This results from timing and opportunity lining up and the Vikings couldn’t be more excited about that. 

KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

