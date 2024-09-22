Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Sam Darnold Plays Through Injury, Throws 4 Touchdowns
The Minnesota Vikings faced off against the Houston Texans in a contest between two of the hottest teams in the National Football League. Former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold kept his hot streak rolling, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 34-7 victory over the Texans.
After an impressive start to the season, Darnold keeps finding a way to level up. In a quarterback duel with one of the best young signal callers in the league, CJ Stroud, Darnold got the better end of the battle in this one against a vaunted Texans defense led by Houston coach Demeco Ryans.
The former USC Trojan went 17 of 28 for 181 yards and four touchdowns despite being sacked four times. Darnold briefly came out of the game with a lower extremity injury due to a low hit that was penalized for roughing the passer. While the Vikings' defense certainly aided in the offensive production, Darnold’s ability to capitalize has proven instrumental in the Vikings' team success.
Darnold, as of week three, leads the NFL in passing touchdowns. Former NFL star and current NFL analyst Ryan Clark said this after Darnold’s performance.
“Sam Darnold is the MVP favorite. The Minnesota Vikings are the best team in ball. Just what you expected headed into week four.”
Darnold’s success is a surprise, but the talent has never been questioned. The toughness neither. This results from timing and opportunity lining up and the Vikings couldn’t be more excited about that.
