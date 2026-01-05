USC Trojans Might Have Just Landed Their Biggest Transfer Yet

The USC Trojans were in need of a veteran pass catcher, and they landed one on Monday in former NC State receiver Terrell Anderson via the transfer portal. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Southern Cal hosted three transfer visitors over the weekend in Anderson, former Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams and former Washington linebacker Deven Bryant and landed a commitment from all three.

USC has been known to roll out the red carpet on visits and made an impression on a trio of visitors during the first weekend of the only transfer portal window.

Under general manager Chad Bowden, the Trojans have changed their approach in the transfer portal, going after players that have proven production at the Power 4 level and all three fall into that category.

Anderson had a breakout sophomore season for the Wolfpack in 2025, hauling in 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

With reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane headed off to the NFL, and Jaden Richardson exhausting his eligibility, the expectation is that Anderson steps in and is an immediate contributor for the Trojans in 2026.

Anderson offers position versatility and can play inside or outside. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound receiver has great size and the speed to stretch the field vertically. He will pair with freshman Tanook Hines, who had his finest performance of the season in the Alamo Bowl, when he hauled in six receptions for a career-high 163 receiving yards. Zacharyus Williams and Corey Simms will also return in 2026.

Last season, the Trojans landed former NC State safety Bishop Fitzgerald, who was a standout player in his two seasons with the Wolfpack. Fitzgerald became a Consensus All-American in his lone season at USC.

Impact of Chad Savage on USC Program

Can’t understate the impact inside receivers and tight ends coach Chad Savage has had on USC since he was hired last January. Savage was brought in to help evolve the tight end position at Southern Cal and change their recruiting fortunes with elite prospects in their backyard and he has done both.

The tight ends became a much bigger factor in the offense this season than other year since Lincoln Riley became the head coach four years ago. And Lemon joined Marqise Lee as the second player in program history to win the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the most outstanding receiver in college football.

Savage has been relentless on the recruiting trail, evident by landing a receiver of Anderson’s caliber in the portal.

Savage played a massive part in the Trojans signing the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, landing commitments from five-star tight end Mark Bowman, and four-star receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley and Luc Weaver.

All four from Southern California, which matches the same number of blue-chip prospects the Trojans signed from their backyard in the 2025 cycle. Savage also landed four-star tight end Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 ranked JUCO tight end in the 2026 cycle.

