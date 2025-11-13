USC Trojans to Host Impressive List of Recruits in Crucial Game vs. Iowa
The No. 17 USC Trojans will have a star-studded list of recruits on campus when they host No. 21 Iowa on Saturday, Nov. 15, headlined by several blue-chip commits from their top-ranked 2026 class.
In their first afternoon kickoff at home this season, the Trojans will also look to make a lasting impression for future recruiting classes.
Out of State Commits
Hun School (N.J.) five-star edge Luke Wafle will make his first trip out west this fall. Wafle plans to return in a couple weeks when USC plays UCLA on Nov. 29 with his brother, Dylan Wafle, a 2027 linebacker, who recently picked up an offer from the Trojans.
Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill is back for the second time this fall. He was in-attendance for USC’s week 4 win over Michigan State. Richardson (Texas) four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield is following the same path.
Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, a Southern California native, is back for his second game, after attending the Trojans week 2 win over Georgia Southern.
Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston and Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star IOL Kannon Smith attended Southern Cal’s week 7 win over Michigan and will be in town this weekend.
In-State Recruits
The 2026 in-state commits have been frequent visitors at the Coliseum this season.
Some of them have known each other since youth football, but overall, they all have been able to get very acclimated over the course of the year. From attending spring practices, to USC’s summer camps and their official visits.
The 2026 class was largely put together before the start of the summer, which is why it’s a close group, even with the out of state commits. Most of them will be early enrollees and began signing their leases for off campus housing in October.
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star safety Madden Riordan and receiver Ja’Myron Baker, and Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star edge Simote Katoanga will be attendance on Saturday following their first-round playoff matchup on Friday night.
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Defends Controversial Fake Punt
MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans Women's Volleyball Ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers Match
MORE: How ESPN's College GameDay Could be on USC Trojans' Upcoming Schedule
Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman has been to every home game outside of last Friday night’s win over Northwestern. He will be joined this Saturday by his teammates, four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott.
Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star Luc Weaver, Southwestern C.C. (Calif.) four-star tight end Josiah Jefferson and Fremont (Calif.) three-star edge Andrew Williams are also on the visitor list.
Future Recruiting Classes
USC will host several blue-chip prospects from the 2027 cycle this weekend, headlined by Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral four-star receiver Quentin Hale. The local prospect, who could walk to the Coliseum, that’s how close he is, will continue to be a high priority target for the Trojans.
Southern Cal will push to pull Lee County (Ga.) four-star receiver Jaden Upshaw and Jesuit (Fla.) four-star linebacker Kaden Henderson out of SEC territory.
Arbor View (Nev.) four-star Damani Warren is one of the top pass-catchers on the West Coast and Clovis West (Calif.) three-star receiver Relando Jefferson will travel down to Southern California.
2028 Santa Margarita cornerback Ca’Ron Williams was in attendance for the Michigan game and will have his second gameday experience this weekend. It’s still very early in his recruitment but Williams is someone that will be at the top of priority list.
The talented sophomore has three teammates committed to USC for the 2026 class in Katoanga, four-star receiver Trent Mosley and three-star cornerback Jayden Crowder. The are all coached by former Trojans Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer.
2028 Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) cornerback Phoenix Evans is making this cross-country trip to Los Angeles.