USC Trojans Emerging as Early Recruiting Favorites for Blue-Chip Defensive Lineman
The USC Trojans have assembled an impressive recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, but heading into the fall, they are searching for their first commitment in the 2027 cycle.
USC has emerged as the early favorites for several elite Southern California prospects but are making some noise on the opposite coast as well.
McDonogh School (Md.) four-star defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan saw his recruitment take off in the winter, which included picking up an offer from the Trojans in January.
It’s still early in the process and several Big Ten and ACC are in the mix, but USC is trending towards the No. 185 overall prospect and No. 19 defensive lineman, per the 247Sports Rankings.
Buchanan is planning on making the coast-to-coast trip to Los Angeles in the fall to get a more in-depth look at the program and take in a gameday experience at the Coliseum.
Defensive Line Recruiting Targets
Depth and size on the defensive line were a problem for the Trojans in its inaugural season in the Big Ten. It’s safe to say that won’t be an issue anymore.
The defensive front could perhaps be the team’s biggest strength in 2025 and moving forward as well. USC holds a commitment from eight defensive linemen in the 2026 class, five of which are ranked inside the top 200 overall prospects in the 247Sports Rankings.
MORE: USC Trojans' Ja’Kobi Lane Injury Update: Fall Camp Observations
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Under Fire As Ben Johnson Evaluates Potential
MORE: Top-25 Poll Released: USC Trojans Rank Too High Or Low?
MORE: USC Trojans' Jide Abasiri 'Freakiest Athlete' On Lincoln Riley's Roster?
Now, the Trojans won’t take eight recruits again, but they have begun to zero in a number of prospects on the defensive line, starting with a trio in their own backyard.
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) four-star Kasi Currie, Inglewood (Calif.) four-star Elija Harmon and Tustin (Calif.) four-star Jon Ioane are high on the priority list.
The Trojans have caught the attention of Northern Highlands (N.J.) four-star defensive lineman Carter Blattner, who picked up an offer from USC in late May and was on campus this summer for one of the Trojans camps.
Building IMG Academy Pipeline
USC holds a commitment from two recruits that attend IMG Academy (Fla.) in the 2026 cycle in five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and four-star IOL Breck Kolojay.
The Trojans have their eyes set on landing another highly touted prospect from the premier high school in the 2027 class. Five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall transferred from Jesuit (La.) in New Orleans to IMG in July and is very high on Southern Cal.
The No. 6 overall recruit has already been on campus twice this calendar year and plans to make a third in the fall. Forstall has built a strong relationship with defensive line coach Eric Henderson, who is also a New Orleans native.
Henderson’s hometown roots helped the Trojans pull five-star freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart out of the bayou in the 2025 class.
Recruiting Footprint in Peach State
There are mixed feelings amongst USC fans about recruiting prospects in the state of Georgia. On one hand, the state has provided sophomore defensive end Kameryn Fountain, four-star freshman offensive tackle Alex Payne and Duluth four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer in the 2026 class.
And then on the other land, USC have had several recruits from the Peach State decommit, most notably four-star quarterback Julian Lewis in the 2025 class and Gainesville five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin in the 2026 class, after both kept an open recruitment, despite being committed.
That won’t stop them from pushing for elite prospects in a state that is flooded with them. Stephenson (Ga.) four-star EDGE KJ Green will be the name to know in the 2027 class. He worked out at USC over the summer and will return in the fall for a game. Henderson has visited Green couple of times at his schools this year.