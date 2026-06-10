USC Trojans Eye Pair of Talented In-State Linebacker Recruits

Summer unofficial visits are underway, and the USC Trojans hosted two elite in-state linebackers in the 2028 class at the end of last week.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Allen “Cinco” Kennett V was on campus June 4, and De La Salle (Calif.) four-star Landon Miller made the trip down to Southern California from the Bay Area for a multi-day visit on June 4-5.

Pushing to Continue Santa Margarita Pipeline

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

USC has a total of five players on its roster from the Trinity League power in redshirt senior center Kilian O’Connor, redshirt freshman offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona and freshmen receiver Trent Mosley, defensive end Simote Katoanga and cornerback Jayden Crowder.

The Trojans also hold a commitment from Santa Margarita three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade in the 2027 class.

Last fall, Mosley, Katoanga, Crowder and Vandermade were central figures of a team that won the Open Division state championship in former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer’s first season at the helm.

Kennett, the No. 166 overall prospect and No. 12 linebacker according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, transferred to Santa Margarita this spring and has seen his recruitment takeoff. He picked up an offer from the Trojans in early March on an unofficial visit, where he watched them practice inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kenneth returned for a second time at end of spring practice in early April.

The local star grew up attending multiple USC games a year with his family. The Trojans will not solely rely on that aspect, especially as Kennett’s recruiting profile continues to rise heading into his junior season.

Landon Miller Gets In-Depth Look at USC

De La Salle (Calif.) 2028 linebacker Landon Miller and USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley | Photo courtesy of Landon Miller

Miller, the No. 109 overall prospect and No. 7 linebacker according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, made his first ever trip to USC and got an in-depth look at the program during a multi-day visit. He worked out with linebacker coaches Mike Ekeler and AJ Howard on Thursday. The three of them went over the tape from the workout and his game film at De La Salle. On Friday, Miller watched the team lift and got a tour of the campus.

Executive director of player personnel Max Stienecker will be heavily involved in Miller's recruitment and spent a majority of the time with him during the visit. Miller was also able to connect with head coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden.

“Going around the campus in the golf cart, it was a very beautiful place,” Miller said. “I want to pursue finance in college and I was able to see the business buildings. A very appealing school and off the field stuff matters just as much as on the field.”

De La Salle (Calif.) 2028 linebacker Landon Miller and USC Trojans linebackers coaches Mike Ekeler and AJ Howard | Photo courtesy of Landon Miller

Miller has reached the Open Division state championship game in each of his first two seasons in high school, where he has run into two Trinity League powers in Santa Margarita and Mater Dei (Calif.). In those matchups, Miller has faced a combined 10 players that are either freshman at USC or committed to them in the 2027 class. All players that powered their respective programs success.

“They’re definitely getting a chunk of those great players from California,” Miller said. “They’re trending upwards and quickly. It’s definitely a school all of the California kids are looking at, including me.”

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